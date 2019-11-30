Miami Dolphins fan guide for the NFL’s week 13 slate of games
By Brian Miller
The NFL is entering week 13 as the final month of the regular season concludes on Monday but who should the Miami Dolphins be pulling for on Sunday?
Miami Dolphins fans still remain at odds over whether it is better to lose or to win and this weekend is no different. That gap between the two sides is starting to grow closer as the “win at all costs” fans are starting to realize that the Dolphins may be better served by losing.
Miami currently sits in the 4th spot of next April’s draft but they have five more games and one win could knock them out of the top five altogether. Miami sits behind the Bengals, Redskins, and Giants and plays two of those teams down the stretch.
This weekend, the Dolphins host an out of conference game against the Eagles while the other teams face tough games as well. In all likelihood, it would be a shock if the standings at the bottom of the league change this weekend.
Over the course of the last 12 year’s we have spent our late season posting the weekly fan watching guide for a potential post-season birth, to say this least, this still feels rather odd covering it the other way.
Here are this week’s games to keep an eye on.
1:00 Games
New York Jets at Cincinnati
The Jets enter the game with a 4-7 record and have played well in the last two games. Well enough that the talk of Adam Gase being fired at the end of the year has stopped. Someone needs to lose to the Bengals and frankly, it would be great for that first win to come against the Jets.
The Bengals are going back to Andy Dalton today but against the Jets defense, it likely won’t help all that much. Stranger things have happened but if the Bengals steal one it could set up a big showdown in four weeks between the Dolphins ane Bengals for the top spot in the draft.
Washington at Carolina
The Panthers almost beat the Saints last week and are holding on to a very thin chance at the post-season. The Redskins are starting Dwayne Haskins again and are a total mess. Doing the math here and it is very clear to understand that the chances of the Redskins pulling an upset are lower than the Panthers making the playoffs.
Green Bay at NY Giants
The Packers would have to completely implode in New York for the Giants to even come close to staying in the game. The Giants are getting a little better but there is no chance that they will pull off a miracle in the Meadowlands on Sunday.
4:00 games
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals are 3-7-1 which essentially is a two-game lead over the Dolphins. The Cardinals have been improving despite their record and the Rams have suddenly become horrible. This could actually go either way but the Cardinals will still remain behind Miami for a top-five draft pick.
LA Chargers at Denver
The Chargers sit at 4-7 and the Broncos at 3-8 so these teams are playing for the exit out of the bottom of the division. There is no question that this season has been a major bust for the Chargers who still can’t gain even a slim margin of fans in the L.A. market.
The Broncos may be starting Drew Lock today but it may not be enough to move them another game ahead of the Dolphins.
Atlanta Falcons – The Falcons lost on Thursday night to the Saints and stay in the 5th spot with three wins.
Detroit Lions – The Lions came close on Thursday but couldn’t do enough to beat the Bears. They remain 3-7-1.