QB tops Miami Dolphins mock drafts but what about other two picks?
By Brian Miller
When the 2019 season finally ends, the Miami Dolphins will know what their draft position for the 2020 season will be. The question is who will they take?
Miami Dolphins fans have been talking about the 2020 NFL Draft for months now. The team hasn’t given them much to root for week to week so looking forward to April is pretty much all they got remaining this year. Five more games and the focus will entirely shift to next year’s draft.
The Dolphins hold three first-round picks next April and two second-round picks. They have, at the moments more than 10 selections in the draft allowing them to move around anywhere they want if they feel the need and desire to draft a specific player.
Mock drafts are already popping up for 2020 and not just for the Dolphins but the entire league and in some cases seven rounds.
Over on Walterfootball.com, Charlie Campbell has his latest up and running and we take a look at what he has the Dolphins doing and what they may actually do given the current selections at each draft position.
They have the Dolphins selecting third. That can change of course. If the Dolphins win a game, they have the Bengals, Jets, and Giants still on their schedule, they could drop out of the top five. If they lose out they could move into the top two. This is important, especially as it relates to the quarterback.
At pick three, Campbell has the Dolphins taking Oregon QB Justin Herbert. Honestly, I’m starting to sway a bit on Herbert. He was my top choice last year by far and that continued into and through the 2019 college season. Now, I’m starting to have some doubts and that isn’t good. I like Herbert but there are more and more people questioning his ability to control a locker room or huddle and these are from national people whose opinions I respect.
In this mock, the Giants drafted Chase Young at number two overall and if I’m the Dolphins sitting at number two in April, quarterback is going to wait and I’m drafting Young.
For the other two first-round picks, you have to jump to page two of their mock draft. For what it is worth, they have Tua Tagovailoa dropping to 16th overall to the Carolina Panthers. I could see that happening if he were still on the board given the current uncertainty around Cam Newton. I do not, however, think Tagovailoa drops to 16.
Selecting at 22 with the pick received from the Steelers, the Dolphins go offensive line with guard. Solomon Kindley out of Georgia. While I’m not opposed to the selection, it may be a little high for me and a guard. It hasn’t worked out well in the past, but guards should be really late first-round picks or second/third-round picks. Too many other needs exist for guard, including tackle.
Still available, offensive tackle Trey Adams, linebacker Terrell Lewis, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw of South Carolina, were all still on the board.
The Dolphins could opt to use one or both of these picks to move up in the draft and get a QB. That wouldn’t be a bad thing. At this point, the value is similar to what Miami will find in round two with not a lot of drop off. If this draft went this way, I would package something to move up depending on who is available.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
With the 3rd pick in round one, Miami is selecting Georgia running back D’Andre Swift. I am not a fan of this pick and many are speculating that RB could be and will be a strong option for the Dolphins with this pick. Kalen Ballage has looked absolutely horrible this year and RB is a big need but in my opinion, not a big enough need to justify spending a first-round pick on one. I would package the pick if I can and move up.
Jumping now to round-two, Miami is penciled in as going offensive tackle and with Josh Jones of Houston. I like the move and the pick. Miami needs to add offensive lineman and while I don’t agree with a guard in round one, I would most definitely take a tackle.
There is a big theme to this mock by Campbell. The Dolphins need offensive lineman. With their second pick in round-two, he has the Dolphins taking center Jake Hansen of Oregon. I suppose that makes sense given he has the taking Justin Herbert three overall. What I can’t see is the Dolphins making three offensive line selections in their first five draft picks. Not when they are expected to be active in free agency where I believe they will add to their offensive line.
Overall, this mock draft seems to be a bit on the safe side and tends to go along with a more national narrative and need-based style. I would be surprised if the Dolphins drafted three offensive linemen in the first two rounds and a running back in round one.