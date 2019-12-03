It’s an exciting time to be a Miami Dolphins football fan
By George Keim
The Miami Dolphins fanbase has had a rough ride the last decade-plus but now, they should be encouraged and even excited about the future.
I’m going to get right to the point. Miami Dolphins fans should be encouraged, plain and simple. The Dolphins 2019 season was supposed to be a tough one. The expectation was that the team would lose a lot of games, and the fact is, they have. Three wins versus nine losses are far from a success, but I’ve never been so excited about the future of a Dolphins team.
I’ve been a Miami Dolphins fan for a long time. I’ve got the 3rd-grade school picture to prove it. I came aboard a few years after the perfect season. I’ve seen a lot. Woodley and Strock. The Killer B’s. Marino and the “Marks Brothers”. Ricky, Ronnie, and the Wildcat. J.T. and Zach. Rich Camarillo’s catch to avoid a winless season, and too many bad quarterbacks and coaches to count.
But something feels different about this team. It feels like, dare I say it, hope. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still cautious optimism. I’ve been fooled a time or two over the years. This team has gotten better the further into the season we’ve gotten. This team competes. It’s becoming apparent that Coach Brian Flores has brought that winning recipe to South Florida. Even if some in the Miami media seem to think differently. Get guys that buy-in and can do multiple things. Put them in positions to succeed. Play disciplined football. Maybe the days of trying to smash the proverbial square peg in a round hole are over.
Early in the season when it became obvious the Dolphins were in full rebuild mode, I decided to focus more on the minutiae of the game as opposed to the outcome on the scoreboard. Are guys improving? Are the game plans, schemes, and in-game adjustments effective? But most of all, will the coaching staff be able to keep the respect of their players and get them to buy in even through tough times. The answer to all those questions, in my opinion, is a resounding yes.
After the debacle of the first few weeks, the Phins have been able to turn it around and be competitive in most of their games, even cobbling together a few wins. Not an easy feat considering how this roster has been purged and including the inevitable injuries that depleted it even further. This team has been fun to watch. They play for each other. Guys who many had written off are showing they can be good players when used properly. Here’s looking at you Mike Gesicki.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m fully aware there are no guarantees. This organization has an important offseason approaching. The Dolphins are loaded with draft picks and have a substantial amount of salary-cap space. They have everything they need to put the past years of mediocrity in the rearview mirror. I’m certainly not wishing my life away but I can’t wait to see what year two of the rebuild will look like. It’s an exciting time to be a Dolphins fan. My advice to you, embrace the grind, no matter what!