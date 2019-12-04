Miami Dolphins latest mock draft focuses on needs and value
The Miami Dolphins have 14 draft picks right now and our latest mock draft has them going value and need.
As we get to the final quarter of the season, I wanted to revisit the thoughts on how the Miami Dolphins choose to use their picks. They do have 14 picks in the upcoming draft and possibly more depending on any compensatory picks awarded. The last quarter of the season should prove interesting, after week 13, the Dolphins were winners against the Eagles (great in my opinion) and the Bengals won their first game against the Jets (also a good thing).
The Dolphins remaining games are Dec. 8th against the Jets, Dec. 15th against the Giants, Dec. 22nd against the Bengals (home finale), Dec. 29th against the Patriots. There are some chances that the team could win more games and the draft position for there the first pick could fall lower than 4th or go higher into the top three. But in the end that is why they play the game.
So in the interest of getting down to my latest mock draft, I used the mock draft feature of www.thedraftnetwork.com On a side note, I recommend checking the site out, the guys are very thorough and offer analysis on every player in the upcoming draft.
Round 1 Pick 4 – Andrew Thomas, OT Georgia – This beast of a young man at 6’5” and 320 lbs. easily fits one of the biggest holes on the team and the offensive line. He is a mobile big man and will protect the pocket on either side although he played more left tackle than right in Georgia. This guy is a mauler in the run game as well. Opposing defenders are going to be hard-pressed to get around this guy. Also, the guy he took over for as starter for the Bulldogs was Isaiah Wynn who was drafted by the Patriots.
Best Available
Tua Tagovailoa – QB, Alabama
Jeffrey Okudah – CB, Ohio State
Andrew Thomas – OT, Georgia
CeeDee Lamb – WR, Oklahoma
Derrick Brown – Interior Defensive Line, Auburn
Round 1 Pick 22 – K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge LSU – At 6’5” and 240 lbs. The young man from LSU would certainly upgrade the presence on the edge for the defensive unit. He does have a high ceiling and is also playing very motivated after coming back from an ACL injury that cost him the 2018 season. He plays aggressive on the line and will disrupt the opposing offense and is quick enough to chase down ball carriers and make tackles.
Best Available
D’Andre Swift – RB, Georgia
Jordan Love – QB, Utah State
Jonathan Taylor – RB, Wisconsin
Travis Etienne – RB, Clemson
K’Lavon Chaisson – Edge, LSU
Round 1 Pick 23 – Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State – Although picking a running back would help as well, I can’t see picking one here with the teams other needs. Doubling up on Edge rushers with Gross-Matos and Chaisson picked right before would give the team a formidable front on the defensive side of the ball. At 6’5” and 264 lbs., Gross-Matos is long and uses his leverage to his advantage by keeping low. Has a relentless motor and pursues the football until the whistle.
Best Available
D’Andre Swift – RB, Georgia
Jordan Love – QB, Utah
Jonathan Taylor – RB, Wisconsin
Travis Etienne – RB, Clemson
Yetur Gross-Matos – Edge, Penn State