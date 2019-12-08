Heartbreak in New York as Miami Dolphins lose as clock ticks to zero
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins lost a close game to spoil the 10 year anniversary of DolfansNYC’s Metlife Takeover as time expired.
Today the Miami Dolphins got seven field goals from Jason Sanders but in the end, they needed eight. Sanders was near perfect on the day missing one of eight attempts but it was a muffed snap that led to the miss, not a shank on his part. Still, it was the difference in the game.
With the clock ticking to zero, the Jets put the final nail in the proverbial coffin with a game-winning field goal. Miami dropped to 3-10 and the Jets improved to 5-8.
The game saw a seesaw battle in the fourth quarter with each team exchanging field goals. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, it was missed opportunities that led to the loss. Miami could not finish drives and settled for three points instead of seven. Not one time did the Dolphins get into the endzone.
On the day Patrick Laird shined as a runner and a pass-catcher. He posted 38 yards in the passing game and 48 on the ground. Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins in rushing with 65 yards.
Miami was short two receivers on the day losing Albert Wilson to a head injury and DeVante Parker missed most of the final three quarters with a concussion. Parker finished the day with two receptions for 28 yards.
Defensively the Dolphins were a mess in the secondary getting carved by Robby Anderson for 116 yards and a touchdown. While they forced Sam Darnold into poor passes they simply couldn’t consistently contain him enough when it mattered.
Perhaps the biggest play of the game, however, wasn’t made by a Dolphins player or a Jets player but instead the referees. On the final drive of the day, the Dolphins stopped the Jets on third and long setting up a fourth and long that could have ended the game. The third-down play was reviewed by the booth and the Dolphins were flagged for a pass-interference.
The play would give the Jets a first-down and it would be enough for them to set up for the game-winning field goal.