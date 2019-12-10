Miami’s wide receiver group could be a strength in 2020
By Nick Belotto
With the 2019 season coming to an end, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver group looks poised to be a position of strength in 2020.
It’s the last month of the regular season and that means that the Miami Dolphins season is coming to its inevitable conclusion. Miami may have a few games left to play, but they, unfortunately, mean nothing outside of draft positioning for next year.
With the end quickly approaching, it’s time to start identifying areas of needs and strengths going into next season. The holes on this roster are, hopefully, quite apparent and will, hopefully, be addressed this offseason.
Yet, with all of the holes on this team, there are a few position units that may be areas of strength in 2020. One of those is the wide receivers who have been strong this year even with all of the struggles of this offense. There has been growth from many of the players at this position and that leads me to one conclusion: this unit could be good next year.
Let’s be honest. If they can stay healthy, Miami’s wide receiver group could be very, very good next year.
Of this group of players, there are two specifically that should excite Dolphins fans moving into 2020.
DeVante Parker has finally developed into the player that everyone envisioned when he was taken in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. With 55 catches and 862 yards on the year, he is on pace to have his first 1,000-yard season a year after many, present company included, wrote him off considering him a bust. He will need to keep growing, but hopefully, this season is the breakout we all wanted a few years ago.
Preston Williams was, arguably, the most exciting rookie to watch this year before his ACL injury (no disrespect, Christian Wilkins). Finishing his season with 428 yards and 3 scores, Williams showed flashes of talent that could make him an extremely dangerous weapon next year, assuming he can recover from his injury and be explosive.
Allen Hurns came onto this team as a cast-off and was a solid complement to Parker and Williams throughout the majority of the season. While the numbers haven’t jumped off the page, his play has been somewhat encouraging at times and he has been a good compliment to the top two guys.
Jakeem Grant hasn’t made a huge impact on the offensive side of things, he is clearly a dangerous return man and can help the offense with his speed.
Isaiah Ford, who many wrote off after he spent some time on the practice squad, had a great game this weekend against the Jets. It’s hard to get super excited about a guy after one game, but if he plays like that over the course of the season he could be another weapon in this offense at the 4th, 5th or 6th spot on the depth chart.
Albert Wilson has been, by far, the most disappointing receiver in this group. Some of that comes from injuries that have derailed his season. When healthy, he has the speed that can help this team, but his injuries have made it hard to find those moments.
As mentioned throughout this piece, injuries, and avoiding them, is the key to this unit’s success. All of the mentioned players have missed games over the last few years with a variety of injuries and could hamper their chances of not only developing into a stronger unit but hurt the team overall.
This unit has shown solid signs of development and has opened the door for an even more successful future. In a perfect world, one with no injuries and consistent quality quarterback play, this unit has the potential to be special in 2020 and, assuming the correct decisions are made, in the future.