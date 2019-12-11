Miami Dolphins roster look after two weeks of changes
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have been a busy franchise the last few weeks with roster turnover so it only makes sense to see what the roster looks like today.
There is no question that the Miami Dolphins roster is almost entirely different than it was at the end of training camp. Trades dominated the team’s news wire. Then came injured reserve lists, cuts, and changes all across the position lines. The last two weeks have seen Miami make a lot of roster change.
Looking at the roster as it stands today, you can see why some believe that head coach Brian Flores is having his name at least mentioned in Coach of the Year circles. Despite what one local beat writer would have you believe.
Currently, there are 12 rookies on the roster with six of them seeing significant playing time. Five players have one year of previous experience and 12 players have two years of experience. That totals 29 players of the Dolphins 53 man roster that have less than three years of NFL experience and most of those are players that have been on practice squads and played minor roles on their previous teams.
At the three year mark, 11 players are on the Dolphins roster bringing the total to 40 players with less than four years of NFL experience.
Ryan Fitzpatrick has the most experience with 15 years of NFL service and two players, Marcus Sherels and Daniel Kilgore both have nine years. Two players, John Jenkins, and J’Marcus Webb have seven years of experience and three players have six. Those three are starters. Walt Aikens, Allen Hurns, and Albert Wilson.
Looking at the injured reserve list, we see a youth movement as well but not nearly as young. Three players have two years of experience including Kalen Ballage and James Crawford. Four players are rookies. Most notably Ken Webster and Preston Williams.
The remainder of the IR list includes one three-year player, three four-year players, a five-year player, and then Reshad Jones and Aqib Talib who never played a single down for the Dolphins.
Clearly the Dolphins have a lack of experience and to some degree talent as most of the talent is developmental. Still, they have managed to win three games this year and have been relatively competitive throughout the entire season losing most games in the fourth quarter.
The fact Miami is competing is a testament to the coaching staff.