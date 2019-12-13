Stephen Ross wants a new Miami Dolphins quarterback
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross believes that he has found the right head coach but now he wants a franchise quarterback.
It is no secret that the Miami Dolphins want a new quarterback. Josh Rosen doesn’t appear to be it and Ryan Fitzpatrick is not it. It is now on the shoulders of Chris Grier to find one because his boss wants one.
In an article posted by Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Stephen Ross told Salguero that quarterback is a want of his. The question is will or can Chris Grier deliver the product that will lead Ross’ franchise into the future?
In an article posted by Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Stephen Ross told Salguero that quarterback is a want of his.
Most of the article was about Ross’ New York Hudson Yards project which is impressive. As Ross points out to Salguero, that is something he controls. Later, however, he tells the beat writer that he has the HC, now they need to enter the draft and find the other piece.
Two years ago there was a lot of speculation and rumor that Ross was not happy Miami chose to draft Minkah Fitzpatrick instead of trading down and drafting Lamar Jackson. Those rumors were denied but they have developed a cult-like following and when Jackson performs well each week, Dolphins fans are quick to point out how bad the Dolphins front office really is.
Miami has to find a quarterback but fans expecting that to happen this year should prepare themselves for that, not actually happening this year. Or at least not in the way they believe it should.
The Dolphins may opt to not draft a first-round quarterback and take a quarterback in another round, as a developmental signal-caller. They may also wait until 2021. Ross may have something to say about that latter option.
If Ross wants a quarterback, Chris Grier needs to deliver it, especially if there was even an ounce of truth to the Lamar Jackson story. The reality is, Ross is not thrilled with sitting in his owner box each week watching other teams young QB’s playing great while he watches a 40-something QB play his final days on the field.