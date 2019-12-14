Dwight Stephenson first Miami Dolphins player to land on NFL 100
By Brian Miller
Dwight Stephenson, the best center in Miami Dolphins’ history has made the NFL 100 list becoming only the second Miami Dolphins player to do so.
The NFL 100, the league’s celebration of the top players in history continues to roll along and this time Miami Dolphins Dwight Stephenson makes the list.
Only three positions remain in the NFL 100 list of best players at each position throughout NFL history. Wide-receiver, quarterback, and coach have yet to fully be determined or released.
Stephenson is not only a Hall of Fame center but has always been regarded as one of the best in league history. A career cut short by injury, Stephenson only played a total of eight years in the NFL and made the Pro Bowl the last five years of his career. He was an absolute beast on the line and his inclusion on this list should never have been in doubt.
Stephenson joins former Dolphins linebacker Junior Seau as the only other Dolphins player in history to make the top 100 list. Of course, Seau really went into the Hall of Fame and made this list for his play in San Diego, not Miami. It’s like calling Thurman Thomas a Miami Dolphins HOF inductee. It’s really not.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
10 coaches will be given the honor and so far eight coaches have been named. Bill Belichick, of course, made the list, he sits on the voting panel, Curly Lambeau, Joe Gibbs, Chuck Knoll, Tom Landry, George Halas, Paul Brown, and Vince Lombardi have all been named. Two spots remain and Don Shula has to be on this list without question. If he is not, this list in its entirety is complete BS. He should be joined by Bill Walsh.
Quarterbacks and receivers have not been named yet either and it will be interesting, especially with QB who gets the nod. There are a lot of quarterbacks to choose from and we already know that Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, Johnny Unitas, and yes, Dan Marino will all be on the list but what about players like Drew Brees, Brett Favre, John Elway, and Terry Bradshaw? At some point someone is going to be left off the list, would it surprise anyone if the NFL didn’t recognize Marino? Wouldn’t surprise me in the least and again would make the entire list BS.
At the receiver position, Paul Warfield deserves to be on the list but that is going to be a hard one because of the talent that has played the position, especially in this modern era of the passing game. Somehow, I get the feeling we will see more Patriots.
The NFL 100 will wrap on December 23rd and the next list will be unveiled next Friday.
For what it’s worth, I still believe that Bob Kuechenberg should be one of the best guards in history. He is sorely overlooked because he didn’t kiss the media’s butt.