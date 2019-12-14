Miami Dolphins don’t need to extend anyone else right now
By Brian Miller
On Friday, the Miami Dolphins kicked off their weekend by signing receiver DeVante Parker to a new deal. No one else needs one for now.
Parker’s new deal with the Miami Dolphins is a good one for both player and team. $21.5 million guaranteed on the four-year extension but the question then became, who is next on the Dolphins list for their future?
That is a hard one to say honestly. The answer, however, may just be none of them. At least not yet.
Earlier this year the Dolphins extended Allen Hurns, Eric Rowe, and Jakeem Grant. This past off-season they extended Xavien Howard but the player many believed was next in line, Laremy Tunsil, was traded.
Looking over the Dolphins roster there are a couple of players that come to mind. Raekwon McMillan and maybe Jerome Baker. Both are under contract for 2020 but McMillan’s contract ends after that season. Should the Dolphins extend him?
Maybe.
The reality here is that McMillan has had a really good season this year and is starting to become a valuable linebacker on this defense but I’m not sure it warrants an extension just yet. Not when the Dolphins can play out part of next year to see how he fits after the first off-season of the rebuild and not the tear-down. Baker is under contract for two more years.
That leaves a couple of players that might not be seeing any big extensions but could see one or two-year deals. Evan Boehm on the offensive line and linebacker Vince Biegel. Both are free agents after this year but neither are cornerstone players. Meaning, they can be re-signed prior to the start of free agency and in the case of Biegel, it’s likely.
Miami simply doesn’t have the talent on the roster to extend. Charles Harris continues to be unimpressive and Taco Charlton has done fine but not enough to warrant an extension.
Parker really represented the only lingering question in terms of players that may or may not be a part of the team’s future and yesterday, that question was answered.
Who do you think should be getting an extension that is more than one or two years?