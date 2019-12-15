NFL games that have Miami Dolphins implications this weekend
By Brian Miller
It is another weekend of NFL football as week 15 will give way to the final two weeks of the season but there are still implications for the Miami Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins are out of the playoffs and are simply working to evaluate talent and get through the final three weeks of the season. Players are playing for invitations to the roster next season or at worst, an invite to training camp.
Miami has a lot of first and second-year players that have been poached off other teams’ practice squads and even the free-agent market of undrafted players. For Dolphins fans, the focus isn’t on talent evaluation but instead, draft pick slotting.
With the Dolphins owning a lot of draft picks in the first two rounds of next April’s draft, there is an obvious interest in what happens around the league each week. Here are today’s breakdowns.
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants
While this is obvious, the winner of this game very well may end the season in the 2nd overall spot. A win by Miami could put them in the ninth or ten spots depending on the outcome of other games.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh
This should be a pretty good game actually. The Sunday night showcase will see the 9-4 Bills visiting the 8-5 Steelers. The Bills are trying to hold on to a playoff spot while the Steelers are trying to make a miraculous turnaround after an 0-4 start. For the Dolphins, a loss by Pittsburgh will improve the first-round pick that Miami owns.
Houston at Tennessee
Aside from Dolphins fans watching Ryan Tannehill continue an improbable season with the Titans, and pissing off a bunch of them in the process, the Texans gave their first-round pick to Miami for Laremy Tunsil way back before the season started. The Texans currently hold the fourth seed but a win by Tennessee today knocks the Texans out of that spot and into a Wild Card chase. They play each other again in the final week of the season.
Indianapolis at New Orleans
Miami owns the Saints second-round pick but it will likely be towards the end of the round as the Saints, despite several hiccups are still expected to go deep in the playoffs.
Draft order games
Philadelphia at Washington: Could the Redskins get another win against a bad Eagles team? Maybe, the Eagles almost lost to the Giants last week.
New England at Cincinnati: The Patriots are in trouble for another round of filming an opponents sideline. This time the Bengals. They should be forced to forfeit because the Bengals have no chance.
Jacksonville at Oakland: It would be nice to see the 4-9 Jaguars win but they are not a good football team this year and it is along cross country trip.
Cleveland at Arizona: For once we are not talking about needing the Browns to lose or win. The Cardinals are 3-9-1 so if Miami wins today and the Cardinals lose, the Cardinals pick before Miami.
Atlanta at San Francisco: The Falcons are going to drop to 4-5.
Tampa Bay at Detroit: The Lions are horrible and are 3-9-1. They will lose today and take a spot above Miami in the draft order.
Considering the games that are on the schedule today, the Dolphins have the best chance to win out of the three and four-game win teams. When the weekend is over, the Dolphins could find themselves drafting in the 6-9 range.