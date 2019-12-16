AFC East sees two teams clinch playoff births in our weekly recap
By Brian Miller
The NFL’s week 15 is in the books and the AFC East division will be well represented in the playoff chase for the Super Bowl this year.
Three of the four AFC East teams played on Sunday with the Jets getting the honor of being embarrassed on national television Thursday night against the Ravens. Our weekly AFC East recap starts there.
New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens
It simply wasn’t fair to match-up one of the best teams in the NFL with one of the worst in the NFL for a Thursday night prime match-up. It turned out to be what everyone expected. A blowout.
The Ravens easily handed the Jets another loss, dropping them to 5-9 on the season. The Jets defense had no answers for the Ravens incredibly precise offense or Lamar Jackson’s legs. Jackson broke Michael Vick’s NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback.
For the Jets it’s all about finishing the season and the waiting to see if Adam Gase will get a second year or if he will be a one and done head coach.
Miami Dolphins at New York Giants
The Dolphins played for the second week in a row at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey against the other NY team. The game was a slow-motion football game for most of the first half but in the third, the Dolphins decided they were ready to go back home as the Giants took the game over and blew out the Dolphins hopes of splitting their NY series.
Miami lost 36-20 to the team who only had two wins all season long. The last TD for the Dolphins came late in the fourth quarter with no chance to pull out a win. As a consolation prize, the Dolphins remain in the top five of the 2020 draft order.
New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals
This game was supposed to be a massive blowout but things are not what they seem with the Patriots this year. Their offense has issues and Tom Brady is looking his age.
The Bengals actually led the game 10-7 at one point in the second quarter but Andy Dalton kept throwing the ball to Patriot defenders and a pick-six broke the game open and out of reach. Then the Patriots piled it on.
New England clinched a playoff birth for the 11th consecutive year but they have not clinched the division just yet. They have a date with the Bills in week 16.
Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers
The Bills and Steelers entered the game with playoff hopes on the line. The game was more of a defensive showcase than any offensive powerhouse. Even Josh Allen’s legs couldn’t make an impact on the scoreboard.
Buffalo jumped out to an early second-quarter lead and the Steelers then took it back before both teams settled in for a quiet yet intriguing game. The Bills pulled the game out later in the fourth and then held off a Steelers’ final charge to win.
The win clinched the Bills a playoff spot for the second time in three years. The Bills will face a pivotal game next week against the Patriots in a game that could decide the AFC East.
Playoff Chase
The Ravens are currently the first-seed with the Patriots holding the 2nd seed over the Chiefs by one game. If the Patriots lose next week to Buffalo and the Chiefs win out the last two weeks, the Patriots will not keep that 2nd seed and will not get a bye in the first round.
The Bills are now guaranteed a spot in the post-season, currently the 5th seed. The Chiefs have also clinched. The final two spots are open with one spot belonging to the winner of the AFC South, either Tennessee or Houston, Houston currently holds the division lead.
The lone remaining Wild Card spot is still held by the Steelers but the Titans, Colts, Browns, and Raiders are still in play. That being said, the Steelers would have to lose out for the Browns, Colts, or Raiders to have a shot. All three teams are two games back with six wins apiece. The Steelers are 8-6. The Titans, who lost on Sunday to the Texans are tied with the Steelers at 8-6 but they have two tough games in the final two weeks including a week 17 rematch with the Texans.