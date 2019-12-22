Mother Nature to rain on Miami Dolphins home finale against Bengals
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and they will have to do so against Mother Nature as well as she may dictate the game flow.
According to weather reports, there is an 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms predicted for the Miami Dolphins game against the Bengals. Hard Rock Stadium could get messy.
If the storms are bad and the rain turns into one of those South Florida deluges it could force the teams to take to the ground and give up on the aerial attack. If that happens, how will the Dolphins, who have one of the worst rushing attacks fair?
It could be good. The Bengals do not have a great rushing defense but then again, neither do the Dolphins. Miami comes in ranked 31st in the league in team rushing. That is pretty bad but not as bad as it gets, the Bengals are ranked 32nd. The Bengals have given up over 2,200 yards on the ground while the Dolphins have given up over 1,900
This should be interesting.
On the other side of the ball the Dolphins, who are led in rushing by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, are ranked 32nd in rushing. The team as a whole stands three yards shy of 1,000 yards. The Bengals, however, rank slightly higher at 27th overall. The Dolphins are the only team not to reach 1,000 yards already.
On Sunday, Mother Nature may dictate the terms of the game to both teams and take away their strength if you want to call it that. The Bengals rank 22nd in passing with Miami coming in at 23rd offensively. Against the pass, the Bengals are 15th and the Dolphins are 24th.
Rain is likely to be a factor and that might make the game more entertaining that it otherwise would be. The real question is though, do the Bengals really want to win on Sunday? If they lose, they will officially own the number one draft pick in next April’s draft. A win this week and next and they may find themselves draft outside of the top two.