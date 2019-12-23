NFL 100 names two QB’s to all-time list but not Dan Marino yet
By Brian Miller
The NFL 100 will conclude on Friday evening with a bloated two-hour special as they name the top 10 quarterbacks of the last 100 years.
Where does Dan Marino fit into the last 100 years and will he be named on the NFL 100 all-time list? He should. First, we have to get through the NFL kissing the rear-end of Tom Brady.
Last Thursday, the NFL announced that Joe Montana was on the list. It was announced during the 49’ers game at Levi Stadium. No one doubted that he would have that honor. On Sunday, the NFL announced that Tom Brady would also be on that list. No one doubted that either.
Dan Marino should be a shoo-in for the NFL 100 list but this is the NFL and they have their own ideas of what determines greatness and typically that is attached, at least for QB’s, to Super Bowl wins.
Predicting the 10 NFL 100 QB’s is not easy because the list of quality QB’s is really good. Finding where Marino sits on this list will be interesting and who gets left off is not going to win over many fans, especially if it is Marino.
With eight more to go who gets in? My first thoughts would be Johnny Unitas, Drew Brees, Brett Favre, and Payton Manning, without having to look over my shoulder at a list of statistics. If that holds accurate, six spots would be taken.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
The list of potentials beyond those six and Dan Marino become jumbled together and more of taste when it comes to statistics as none truly stand out above the others when it gets down to the nitty-gritty. These are players like Dan Fouts, Aaron Rodgers, Bart Starr, Troy Aikman, Steven Young, Jim Kelly, Otto Graham, Len Dawson, Kurt Warner, Terry Bradshaw, Warren Moon, and John Elway.
I would be surprised if Elway didn’t get in. He was a great quarterback and to be fair, Jim Kelly was better in my opinion although it pains me to say it. I would have to include the two of them bringing my total with Dan Marino to nine or without him to eight. That leaves two maybe, one spot for Fouts, Rodgers, Starr, Aikman, Young, Graham, Dawson, Warner, Bradshaw, and Moon.
I would eliminate Dawson and Aikman as well as Warner. I think Starr makes the list which would potentially leave one if Marino is left off. To be honest, I don’t know how you can leave him off, especially for any of the QB’s listed above.
Marino is one of the best ever to play the game and at one point held every important statistical category. His only knock is the Super Bowl column. So the question is, will the NFL weight that against him for someone like Bradshaw, Aikman, or Young, or will they look beyond that and put him where he belongs?