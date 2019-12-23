Phinphanatic writers ask Santa to fill their Miami Dolphins stockings
By George Keim
If you could get a wish for the Miami Dolphins this off-season, this year, what might it be? Would it be wins, a quarterback, or something else?
Tis the season! As the calendar approaches the holiday season people start to make their lists for Santa. We here at PhinPhanatic are no different so we are asking for the jolly man for our Miami Dolphins gifts.
Our PhinPhanatic writers have a long list for Santa when it comes to the Dolphins. The big question is, have we been naughty or have we been nice?
James Anderson – What I want for Xmas this year is having all these players getting signed for their play this year panning out. Unlike the Miami Heat when they did the same and it tied up cap space for awhile.
Nick Belotto – What I want for Christmas is a quality linebacker/pass rusher that can connect with fans the way Zach Thomas and Jason Taylor did years ago. I remember growing up, even when the team wasn’t that good, it was still fun and exciting to watch that type of quality player on the field. Plus, they stuck around for more than 3/4 seasons. Oh, and a Super Bowl, too (but I can wait a few more Christmases for that if I have to).
Shawn Digity – I wish for the throwbacks to become the permanent uniform. That’s why I was drawn to the Dolphins originally as a kid, the old-school 90s uniforms. I get excited every time they brandish the throwbacks. They’ve worn the white throwbacks three times this year, and I love it. They’re so much more… what’s the word I’m looking for here…svelte. Suave is a good one, too. I’m all in on making the throwbacks the new permanent uniform, hopefully forever.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
Dale-Paul Jordan – I don’t think the Dolphins need to think about a coach anymore, because everyone is starting to love Coach Flo. My Santa wish list hasn’t changed. I still want a Free Safety that wants to play here. I was never onboard with the Miami Dolphins drafting Minkah Fitzpatrick (Derwin James was my target), but he played well and then I started to appreciate him. He then went and changed his script, so where are we now….no real presence at Free Safety.
To be honest- Bobby McCain isn’t a free safety, let’s see if he would be cool to go back to the slot. He’s solid there. I’m not saying to use a pick in the 1st round, or even a 2nd round, just make it a focus this offseason.
Brian Miller – What I want for Xmas this year is to see the name Zach Thomas on the HOF list of inductees for 2020. It is long past due and he is more deserving than any linebacker waiting for induction. He has been continually snubbed and that needs to change.
George Keim – There are many things I want from Santa when it comes to the Miami Dolphins. First and foremost I want a quarterback. I’ve grown to really like Fitzpatrick. He’s a guy’s guy. A football player in every sense of the word but at 37 years old, he’s obviously not the future. Now I would love to somehow land Joe Burrow. He has the look of a franchise-type quarterback, but I’m not going to be picky. I want a quarterback who fits the system. I’m sure Coach Flores and Chad O’Shea have a skill set they want to run their offense. Maybe it’s not one of the guys all of us armchair GM’s think.
The other thing I want is an offensive line. It is my belief that the offensive line is the one place, that if you improve, has a positive effect on the rest of the team. If you can run the ball, you keep your defense rested and your opponent’s offense on the bench. If you can pass protect, it gives your quarterback and receivers more time to operate and more opportunities at chunk plays. A good offensive line maybe even higher up on the list than a quarterback.
So, no matter what you celebrate we hope all of our readers have a wonderful holiday season and let’s hope we all get what we want!