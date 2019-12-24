Ryan Fitzpatrick could be the key to the Dolphins future success at QB
By Brian Miller
Ryan Fitzpatrick is under contract with the Miami Dolphins for another season and there is little doubt he returns for another year.
When the Miami Dolphins take the field for the 2020 season there will be a lot of expected changes on the roster. Ryan Fitzpatrick shouldn’t be one of them but he could hold the key to the future of the Miami Dolphins success at quarterback.
Admittedly, signing Ryan Fitzpatrick was not a good idea for the Dolphins if they had visions of controlling the 2020 NFL Draft from the top spot. On the other hand, Fitzpatrick could be that one player that we look back on and say, if not for him, Miami may look considerably different.
If we go back, way back, to the last years of Drew Bledsoe in New England we don’t see a starting quarterback but instead a valuable mentor to Tom Brady. That is the role that Fitzpatrick will be asked to play next year. Whether as a starter or from the sidelines, whether it is with Josh Rosen or a drafted quarterback, Fitzpatrick will need to be the leader he is today, tomorrow.
Fitzpatrick is infectious. Whether it is a great touchdown throw or a bad interception, he rarely isn’t smiling through the beard on his face. He is respected and well-liked. He is approachable in the locker room and has a sense of humor that the players have taken to. But Fitzpatrick is leading men that combined have little more experience than he has himself.
Next year, he will have veteran talent that has more than one year of experience. He should also have another quarterback to work with.
When I think of the Miami Dolphins and their future quarterback plans the names of Tua Tagoavoiloa, Justin Herbert, Jake Fromm, and Jacob Eason pop into my head. Herbert is a stellar quarterback prospect that has all the talent you look for but lacks the leadership you desire. Fromm has leadership but lacks quality high-end talent.
My question is what can Fitzpatrick do to help them? Can he show Herbert how to be a leader? Is that something that a young quarterback can learn if he doesn’t have that now? Can Herbert find leadership by watching Fitzpatrick? Can Fromm get better with his game prep and decision making by learning from Fitzpatrick?
Tua Tagovailoa would likely sit for an entire season as he recovers from his hip injury. What can Fitzpatrick bestow on Tua? Tua has leadership qualities and talent but as many continue to point out, is he a singular product of the success that Alabama has or is he genuinely the best of this class? That is debatable and often is debated.
Regardless of who the Dolphins draft, if they draft anyone, Fitzpatrick could be the biggest help to that youngster’s development. It is something that has been lacking in Miami for a long time.