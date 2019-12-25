Miami Dolphins top 5 running backs this decade were full of talent
By George Keim
The Miami Dolphins have had talent at running back over the past decade, but unfortunately never found the long term answer.
With the decade coming to a close we look back at the Miami Dolphins top five running backs over the last ten years.
Honorable Mention – Kenyan Drake – Drake had a three and a half year run with the Miami Dolphins. Drafted out of Alabama in 2016, Drake was thought to be a good change of pace back that could be paired with Jay Ajayi to give the Dolphins a solid tandem for years to come. Unfortunately for Drake and maybe Dolphin fans, he was caught up in the 2019 rebuild and was traded to Arizona. Drake finished his career 333 carries for 1532 yds and 9 touchdowns. He also caught 116 receptions for 936 yards and 6 scores. The highlight of Drake’s time here in Miami had to the touchdown that completed the Miami Miracle against the New England Patriots in week 14 of the 2018 season.
Number 5 – Ronnie Brown – Ronnie Brown sneaks into this list as he ended his career with the Dolphins just as the decade of the 2010’s began. Ronnie was drafted out of Auburn by the Dolphins with the 2nd overall pick in the 2005 draft. In his 6 years with the Dolphins Ronnie Brown rushed for 4815 yards and 36 touchdowns. Ronnie also contributed 1491 yards and 2 touchdowns receiving as well as 2 tds passing. Brown made the Pro Bowl following his 916 yard 10 td season in 2008. The highlight of Ronnie’s career came in week 3 of the 2008 season when the Dolphins introduced the Wildcat to the league and watched Ronnie Brown run for 4 touchdowns and pass for another. 2010 was Brown’s last season with the Dolphins. He rushed for 734 yards and 5 touchdowns before signing the following season with the San Diego Chargers.
Number 4 – Ricky Williams – Again, Ricky Williams makes this list as his last season with the Dolphins was in 2010. Williams spent 7 seasons with the Dolphins after gave up 4 draft picks, including two first-rounders, to acquire him from the New Orleans Saints following the 2001 season. In those 7 seasons, Ricky went over the 1000 yard mark three times including his career-best season in 2002 when he rushed for 1853 yards and 16 touchdowns. Ricky finished this career with the Phins amassing 6436 yards and 48 touchdowns on the ground while chipping in another 1431 yards and 6 touchdowns receiving. Ricky missed the bulk of 3 seasons during his time with the Dolphins as he retired once and was also suspended. In 2010, Williams’ last season with the Dolphins he ran for 673 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Number 3 – Jay Ajayi – Ajayi played two and a half seasons in Miami and was expected to be a workhorse back for the Dolphins. Ajayi was elected to the Pro Bowl in his second season as he rushed for 1272 yards and 8 touchdowns. The Dolphins selected Ajayi in the 5th round out of Boise State in the 2015 draft. Ajayi would end up being traded when coach Adam Gase came to town to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional 4th round pick. Concerns about his knee health caused him to drop to the 5th round which unfortunately followed him to the pros as he’s only played in 11 games since being traded to Philadelphia
Number 2 – Lamar Miller – Miller was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 4th round of the 2012 draft. Miller played his college ball at the University of Miami. Miller played four seasons for the Dolphins totaling 3817 rushing and receiving yards (2930 and 887 respectively). He also tallied 19 rushing touchdowns and 3 receiving. Miller’s best year with the Dolphins was in 2014 when he rushed for 1099 yds and 8 touchdowns. Miller’s career with the Dolphins ended after the 2015 season when he signed a 4 year $26 million deal with the Houston Texans.
Number 1 – Reggie Bush – Reggie Bush had two very productive years for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins traded for Bush just prior to the start of the 2011 season. In his first season with the Dolphins, Bush had his best year as a pro. Reggie surpassed the 1000 yard mark by rushing for 1086 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also contributed an additional 296 yds receiving on 43 receptions. Bush had another solid performance in year two falling just short of another 1000 yard performance (986), again finding paydirt 6 times. Bush left for Detroit in free agency following the 2012 season
Here’s to hoping the Dolphins can find a franchise running back very soon.