Which side of the Miami Dolphins fan coin are you on?
There are two sides to every coin and when it comes to Miami Dolphins fans, it is hard to figure out which side you may reside on.
Admit it. When Tyler Eifert caught the touchdown last Sunday, followed by a successful two-point conversion by Andy Dalton, there was a sense of joy and disappointment for all Miami Dolphins fans.
The Miami Dolphins are 4 and 11 this year. This is a rebuilding year in every essence. The Dolphins traded away or cut all high caliber players in order to reset the organization. Gone are the false promises where the Dolphins could be contenders with a solid draft class and key free agents signings. That was the mantra for the past 10 years.
Any Dolphin fan gets chills down their spine when reading the above, as it just history repeating itself. As Einstein stated, doing the same thing and expecting different results is the definition of insanity. To be honest, that sums up the past decade for the Dolphins.
Every fan was hoping to obtain the first overall pick in this upcoming NFL draft. Now with the schedule and the Dolphins record, that dream is no longer. With Miami winning this past Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals are officially one the clock, and the Dolphins right now are slotted at the 5th overall selection, which isn’t that bad, but with this upcoming draft class, you wanted a choice of either Joe Burrow or Chase Young. The rest of the draft candidates don’t offer that top echelon class (or so it seems).
Where does that leave the Dolphins fan base, confused, to be honest. There is either a sense of joy or disappointment.
Brian Flores is the head coach of the Miami Dolphins and fans have to be proud of that. They finally have a coach that demands and controls the respect of his players. Coach Flo has been able to muster four wins with a roster made from scrap free agents and one draft class. If you actually follow the Dolphins, you have seen the bottom half of their roster turnover at least once a week. They are always on the lookout to see who has been cut and can be apart of the team. Additionally, Coach Flo and the rest of the coaching staff have been able to squeeze all the potential out of players that former coaches failed to do. Devante Parker is a perfect example.
A sense of joy surrounds the Dolphins based on Coach Flo has done and has managed with this team. With three first-round picks this year and two next year, a potential salary cap of over 100 Million to work with, you can start to think that the Dolphins are breaking their insanity methodology that has plagued this franchise.
On the other side of the coin, there is a disappointment. This was and has been a wasted year. Since the Dolphins basically got rid of any player with a sense of talent, the goal was to flop and rebuild with the first overall pick. The Dolphins should have started Josh Rosen, a 22-year-old former first-round pick, that could have potentially provided a worse record than where they stand now. Coach Flo decision to revert his decision to bench Ryan Fitzpatrick has turned the mantra of the flop season around and has the team competing every Sunday. That decision was a hard one to make, based on the fact that everyone knows that Coach Flo wants to win, he came from a winning program for the past eleven years, with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. It’s not in his DNA to lose, all Dolphin fans noticed that when the Dolphins lost to the Jets on an overturned call in the last seconds.
If the Dolphins started Rosen and continued with their wasted season, they might have had a chance at Joe Burrow or even Chase Young. The goal, although unrealistic now, was to go after Tua Tagovailoa, but with his hip injury and chatter that he might return back to school, the Dolphins needed to lose so badly to get either the first or second-round pick.
For me, I could never watch a Dolphins game hoping they would lose. It’s my team, it’s a team that I have been following since I was 5 years old. I have never seen the Dolphins in the Super Bowl, the closet was the Dan Marino days, but I was too young to even remember them. I have a sense of joy on what Coach Flo has accomplished. Tanking will not attract street free agents to a team. Nor will a culture that doesn’t preach excellence. Coach Flo has changed the dynamics of the Dolphins culture, which was something that needed to happen. The Dolphins need to address their lines this offseason, and with plenty of cap space, I’m hoping that they will use that on findings stellar tackles and stop drafting a guard in the 3rd round.
Getting Brandon Scherff at guard and Rodney Hudson at center would be a successful free agent get. It would solidify the line and help mentor young players in understanding the speed of the NFL game.
On the other side of the ball Bud Dupree would be a key addition, especially if Chase Young is no longer in the Dolphins plans. Dupree speed on the line of scrimmage is awesome to watch, and pairing him with a first-round pick would be something special. Dupree has already proved that he can be dominant in a 3-4 schema. His presence would only make Christian Wilkins better.
So which side of the coin are you on? Do you believe that the Dolphins should have fully wasted their season or do you believe even with a top-five pick and plenty of ammunition this offseason they can finally right their ship?