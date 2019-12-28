A year ago we wondered about the Miami Dolphins head coaching job
Hard to believe it was a year ago that the Miami Dolphins had an uncertain future with Adam Gase. A year later, Miami may be set at HC.
Word out of the NFL today is that Doug Marrone has been informed that Sunday will be his last day as the head coach of the Jaguars. Last year, it was Miami Dolphins fans wondering what would happen when the season concluded.
If we look back for a moment at the final week of the 2018 season, we were not sure what was going on with the Dolphins and Adam Gase. There were rumors that Gase would return but that Mike Tannenbaum would be relieved of his job. Questions about Chris Grier’s future was less certain but most believed he would stay.
Then, the final game came and wen and a day later, Adam Gase was fired. They called it a mutual parting of ways. Rumors floated that Gase was playing his superiority card with Stephen Ross. It was reported that Ross wanted to rebuild and Gase wanted nothing to do with it. Ross is still here, Gase now enters the final weekend again with an uncertain future.
With the Jaguars now searching for a head coach, there is one more vacant job in the NFL. The Redskins have parted ways with Jay Gruden and the Carolina Panthers are looking for a new leader as well. Surely they will not be the only ones.
The Jets are not certain to keep Gase and news of late that Gase has already been causing internal problems with comments such as “I’m rich as f$$k” isn’t winning over ownership.
In Atlanta, Dan Quinn could be out of a job and the same could hold true for Jason Garrett in Dallas. Both are likely being dismissed after Sunday. Garrett could get a reprieve if his team makes the playoffs and advances.
Another potential release is Freddie Kitchens in Cleveland where the Browns were pre-season favorites for the division to, well, the Cleveland Browns.
That brings us back to Miami where the Dolphins will not be looking for a head coach and likely won’t be looking for any of their main coaching staff either. The Dolphins may or may not have found their head coach of the future but expectations continue to grow after a solid first year outing by Brian Flores.
The Dolphins know what HC searches are because in the last decade they have conducted three of them and hit on none of them. If they are lucky, they won’t have to worry about another HC search for a very long time.