Miami Dolphins season was bad but far from their worst
The 2019 Miami Dolphins season is about to come to an end today but it is far from the worst season we as fans have had to endure.
Four wins is a bad season no matter how you look at it but as Miami Dolphins fans take to social media to bid farewell to this past debacle, it should be pointed out that this season’s end may be more celebratory than anything else.
It was a long time ago that the Miami Dolphins fans had to live through what was most arguably the worst season in Dolphin’s history. 2007. Cam Cameron. One win. 15 losses. Bad? Yes. What made it worse, however, was there was no direction. No plan. No…nothing.
2007 was just there. It existed only torment. Already seething from the departure of Nick Saban, Dolphins fans were standing on a sharp blade and the promise of a young offensive mind was all the talk. And hope.
It came crashing down almost immediately when then General Manager Randy Mueller and Cameron met with Wayne Huizenga the night before the draft. It was at this dinner that the two gave the owner their plan for the first round. No, they were not drafting a QB, they were drafting Ted Ginn, Jr. and Huizenga was o.k. with that.
There were stories from that year that came out of the practice facility. Stories I can not repeat because I was asked not to. Stories that had some veterans shaking their heads from the start. From day one.
This was the problem. Then. There was no plan. There was not endgame if you will. Cameron and company were flying by the seat of their pants relying on veterans to do their jobs and lift those around them. Players didn’t fit the systems and the coaches didn’t know how to change that.
When the season ended at 1-15 Cameron was fired and Bill Parcells took over. That had its own endless problems but nothing was worse than the 2007 season. A first overall pick in hand wasted on a left tackle that couldn’t stay healthy. Passing on a quarterback that while not great has been consistent.
2019 was bad but there is a direction. There is a plan and the question is whether or not those in charge can execute that plan rather than squander the opportunity. 2020 is going to be better. That’s what they say but the reality is different. 2020 is going to be similar. With expectations higher the losses will be worse. This too is part of that plan. It will not be fixed in one off-season and may not get fixed in two.
The hope that came out of 2007 was Bill Parcells but he did not endure 2007. He didn’t have anything to put on the line. His salary was fully guaranteed and he wasted little time walking away. Flores and Grier are invested in this rebuild. Their reputations and their jobs are at stake, maybe not next year but in year three the microscope comes out of the closet.
So say good-bye to 2019s mess but with the hope that we have seen enough to think that just maybe, the right people are in place to fix it.