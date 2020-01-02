Miami Dolphins QB at 5 isn’t a reach if it is who you want them to draft
Miami Dolphins are a fickle bunch of fans especially when it comes to drafting or finding a quarterback to lead their team.
Last year when the Miami Dolphins were on the clock, some wanted Dwayne Haskins. A big quarterback with a lot of upside and potential. A player that was at one time, the top prospect in the draft. Miami chose Christian Wilkins and some fans were not happy.
This year, the Miami Dolphins are selecting at number five and social media has been a runaway train of quarterback talk. Wagons being hitched and unhitched as one player rises and another falls. It is only going to get worse.
One thing that is being said over and over is that no player can be drafted too high. No player is a reach if the team wants that player. It is never a reach to a fan who wants that player also.
Take Tua Tagovailoa. There is no guarantee that he will enter the draft and even if his medical checks come out and show he is sitting out the 2020 season, many fans are fine with Miami taking him at number five no matter what.
The hiring of Chan Gailey has thrown Jordan Love into the fray. A player that many deemed a 2nd round talent is now a first-round prospect and his stock is only going to rise as fans pour over “highlight” film of him. Some already think he should be Miami’s top target. For others, it’s Justin Herbert, and still, others believe that Jake Fromm should be taken in round one by Miami.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
As each day, week, and eventually month pass, players will declare, medical evaluations will be completed, the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine will have come and gone. Players will continue to rise and fall and fans will continue to say this guy is better than that one. Blog writers will tell you this guy is great and that one sucks and the one that sucks will be a Pro Bowl franchise player and the can’t miss prospect will be out of the league in five years.
No matter the quarterback you have hitched yourself too, it is likely to change once the player works out, does his drills, and the draft comes closer. Today it seems as though Jordan Love has jumped the boards for fans and has become the favorite “can’t miss QB” of 2020. The next Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson. The player that if Miami passes on will be talked about for years.
What is reality? There is no reality. Not right now. The Miami Dolphins will do their thing. They will do their research. Some players, like Love, were looked at last year but if there is one thing we do know, the Dolphins don’t necessarily draft players they have talked to.
The draft is still months away and all this QB stuff is only going to get worse.