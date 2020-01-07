NFL head coaching searches are winding down with wave of hires
The NFL had several openings after “Black Monday” but now we are seeing those vacancies dry up as teams are filling the positions.
Miami Dolphins fans are waiting to see what head coach Brian Flores will do with his coaches including an official announcement regarding Chan Gailey but around the NFL, new head coaches are going to start stealing from the pot of availability. And creating new blood to the unemployment line.
When the 2019 season ended, several teams needed a new head coach. The Dolphins were not one of them. Thankfully. The Redskins, Panthers, Giants, and Browns, were joined late by the Dallas Cowboys who held on to Jason Garrett for better than a week after they didn’t make the playoffs. Now, those vacancies have dwindled to one opening.
The Redskins wasted no time hiring former Panther head coach Ron Rivera. He joined the Redskins last week. The Panthers will be replacing Rivera with former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule. That announcement has not been made official but all indications are that it will come in the next 24 hours.
The last team to fire their head coach, Dallas, was one of the first to hire a new one. Dallas announced that Mike Mcarthy, formerly of the Packers, would be taking over the top spot for the Cowboys. His hire came less than 24 hours after the release of Garrett. Garrett wasn’t actually fired for those of you are sticklers for detail. His contract was set to end on the 14th of January and he was informed that he would not remain.
This leaves two teams without a head coach. The Giants and the Browns. The Giants have reportedly agreed to terms with New England Patriots receiver coach Joe Judge according to Adam Schefter. If this holds true, he will be named the Giants head coach soon. That would leave only the Browns looking for a head coach.
The Browns have a lot of talent but for some reason, they can’t seem to draw top interest for the position. There is some speculation that they could be targeting Patriots OC Josh McDaniels for the job and they reportedly asked permission to speak with Eagles DC Jeff Schwartz for the job as well. It is hard to believe that after spurning the Colts two years ago that Daniels will leave NE for Cleveland. Many still believe that he is in line to replace Belichick but it doesn’t appear that Belichick is leaving any time soon.