Best ways for the Miami Dolphins to build the offensive line
It seems the way this position has been addressed has slowly improved but after this rebuild it could be accelerated depending on other outcomes.
With the news of Tua Tagovailoa coming out this draft and adding to the pool of available quarterbacks, the O-line becomes that much more important should the Miami Dolphins find their ‘franchise’ QB, whether they land him or someone else they deem worthy.
One other factor is the running back position and all the talk surrounding it lately. It seems apparent there will also be additions there and how it gets filled could also be of importance. Or might even tip the teams intentions building the line to accommodate the QB/RB. Our own Brian Miller has a resent good write-up on the RB subject here
An interesting point could be on certain running backs that can create yardage on their own and if that is a fit. We have seen something like that post Kalen Ballage. While it seems ideal to have backs like that and just speculate that the line will be bad. There is major doubt this team would take that line of thinking to sway them into backs that can create.
While most fans might be ready to move on from the likes of Ballage I doubt Brian Flores is. The coach might be more patient than that and have plans for him behind a better line. While there are some players that can kind of do their own thing, most need the team concept and to stay on script. However, new offensive coordinator, Chan Gailey is said to like the spread concept with a QB who can be mobile and that might lean back to a RB that can create.
The ways to get linemen are free agency, which is coming, trades and the draft. The Dolphins have enough capital for FA to be in play, we have seen a recent trade, draft day, for Josh Rosen. So who is to say the same couldn’t happen for a lineman? And lastly is the draft: Some good linemen were sent off last season in Laremy Tunsil, and Ja’Wuan James who both broke down somewhat and Tunsil got flagged a lot.
I must add these two are exceptions and not the rule. In fact Tunsil fell from a pot cloud of smoke if you remember how that draft day played out. Drafting has been closer to a dismal waste than mediocrity. It’s not for a lack of trying, they dratted a lot and even at high ranks at times, just not lately.
Something they have done lately is to pull the trigger on higher targets in FA. Josh Sitton was added a few seasons back but it didn’t payoff like the last acquisition of Branden Albert. Most times higher FA have been available they have been passed over and this is something that should be weighed when it comes to getting back more bang for the buck. Availability can be scarce and players that are not nearing the ends of their careers even more so. This is where maneuvering a trade might come in.
But it is not as easy as all this break down I am trying to relay. Main factors are timing and luck, also good GM work. What players can be had during FA. What holes are left to fill for the draft. The way this Miami Dolphins team finished should become sort of a welcome mat to would be FA. Gailey and the spread should be a fit for Ryan Fitzpatrick but should that QB that is highly sought after get landed early in the draft that should trigger other options on a draft board that would most likely already be set.