Miami Dolphins perfect season advances in greatest NFL moment voting
The NFL is finishing its NFL 100 All-Time list and they are asking for the single greatest moment in NFL history. The Dolphins advanced to the top 16.
Voting is currently underway for the “Greatest Moment in NFL History”. The Miami Dolphins perfect season of 1972 advanced to the final 16 but they need your votes to advance to the top eight, then the top four, the top two, and finally the best ever moment.
Honestly, the competition isn’t really that tough but this is a fan voting exercise so teams fan bases are naturally driven by loyalty than anything else. Voting is taking place here.
So far the Dolphins are third in voting which is a good sign they will advance to at least the top eight but the question is why are they not number one? Yes, I’m a little biased but honestly, it makes no sense for the Dolphins to not be number one. When Super Bowl VII ended, the Dolphins had accomplished something no other team had or will have done in 100 years. How can that be beaten by singular plays from a century of football?
The top ten vote-getters are below and fandom aside, I don’t understand how there is a question. The voting is in order from low to high.
Number 10: Minneapolis Miracle: The final play of the 2018 playoff game between the Vikings and Saints ended with a miracle sideline catch and missed tackle that gave the win to the Vikings with 10 seconds left. The Vikings lost a week later.
Number 9: Music City Miracle: The Titans in January of 2000 were down 16-15 to the Bills in Nashville. The Wild Card game was a low scoring affair but after the Bills kicked the go-ahead field goal with only seconds remaining, the Titans pulled off a miracle return that included a hand-off and cross-field legal backward pass that went for 75-yards and the winning score. The Titans would eventually make it to the Super Bowl.
Number 8: The Comeback: The Bills and then the then Oilers played a fantastic and wild playoff game in 1993 that saw the Bills down 27-3 at half-time. Frank Reich engineered four second-half touchdowns and eventually the lead and victory. The Bills would head back to the Super Bowl for a 3rd straight year. And lose. Again.
Number 7: Beast Quake: It was a 67-yard touchdown run by Marshawn Lynch that had him pin-balling off defenders and dragging them down the field with him. A singular play that helped the Seahawks advance in the post-season. Had the NFL held a “Best Play in NFL History” contest, this would have a great shot to make it but not as the greatest moment ever.
Number 6: The Ice Bowl: Honestly surprised it is not much higher. The game has always been heralded as one of the best moments in NFL history. Frigid, frozen Green Bay with the Packers and Cowboys for the Championship in 1967. It is the coldest game on record in NFL history with a windchill of negative 48 degrees.
Number 5: Philly Special: Miami Dolphins fans loved watching the Eagles beat the Patriots on a pass back to Nick Foles for a big touchdown in the Super Bowl three seasons ago but was it the best moment ever? Probably not.
Number 4: The Catch: This one is hard to deny being in the top five. A singular moment and probably the greatest in 49’ers history. Dwight Clark back of the endzone coming out of nowhere to catch the game-winning pass from Joe Montana. The entire play is iconic and maybe the best play in history. Keyword, play.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
Number 3: The Perfect Season: So far this is where the Dolphins perfect season is.
Number 2: The Helmet Catch: Perhaps in Dolphins history this is one non-Dolphins play that stands out more than any other. The helmet catch not only extended the drive by the New York Giants in the Super Bowl but would end in a game-winning touchdown that would knock the New England Patriots out of the unbeaten ranks and finishing what might have been another perfect season. In my opinion, the greatest play of all-time.
Number 1: The Immaculate Reception: It has been heralded as the greatest play in football history. We all know the play. A Terry Bradshaw pass, a hard hit by Raiders’ Jack Tatum, a ricochet back to Franco Harris who caught the ball within grass blades of the turf. A 67-yard touchdown run with seconds remaining and the first playoff win for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here is the kicker though, the Steelers would lose at home the following weekend to the unbeaten Miami Dolphins.
Throughout NFL history there have amazing plays and incredible seasons and moments but finishing an entire season undefeated, playing the playoff games on the road, hoisting a head coach off the field for being perfect, has to be the “Greatest Moment in NFL History”. They are already the Greatest Team in NFL History so it makes even more sense.