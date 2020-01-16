Demi Lovato joins Shakira and J-Lo as Super Bowl LIV entertainment
By Brian Miller
This year’s Super Bowl LIV will be played at Hard Rock Stadium and Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem prior to kick-off.
Demi Lovato will join Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as headlining entertainment for Super Bowl LIV. While her stint will be brief and only last a few moments, it is another nice addition to the already stellar line-up.
Jennifer Lopez will be joined by Shakira for the halftime show which is always a big draw at the annual event. With the Latin influence of South Florida, it is not a surprise.
Super Bowl LIV will be the 11th game hosted by the city of Miami and they will take a short lead over New Orleans who currently has 10 games hosted. New Orleans will host the 2024 game bringing their total to 11 as well.
Entertainment has come a long way since the Super Bowl debuted in 1967 when two college marching bands were the halftime entertainment. In 1968, 1969, and 1971, all Miami hosted games, Grambling University marching band, Florida A&M along with area high-school bands performed and in ’71 Southeast Missouri State performed.
In 1976, Miami hosted the big game again and it was a celebration of the United States Bicentennial. The top performer was a group called Up with People. In 1989 Elvis Presto performed for the Miami halftime show at the first event held at the then, Joe Robbie Stadium. It was a salute to 50’s rock and roll.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
In 1991, things started to change for the Super Bowl show. Top performers began to make their appearance. In ’91 it was New Kids on the Block at Tampa Stadium. The next two years saw Gloria Estefan and Michael Jackson perform at other venues.
In 1995, Miami once again hosted the Super Bowl and Patti Labelle was the headlining act. She was joined by Teddy Pendergrass and Tony Bennett.
Super Bowl XXXIII returned to Miami and Pro Player Stadium with local artist and now current minority owner Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, and Savion Glover.
The 2000s ushered in the beginning of the big halftime shows and Dolphins Stadium set Prince to perform to for Super Bowl XLI in 2007. It would become of the biggest Super Bowl halftime shows in league history. Three years later, Sun Life Stadium (lots of stadium name changes for Hard Rock) would bring The Who to center stage.
Now, the Super Bowl returns with what should be a solid addition to the history of Miami hosted games.