Former Miami Dolphins exec George Young makes HoF class
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have 16 former members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and by this time in February, they may three more.
Last week former Miami Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson was elected to the HoF as one of two coaches elected under the 15 member Centennial Class. He will be joined by former executive George Young and if things line the way they should, they both will be joined by Zach Thomas.
Young is one of three contributors to be elected under the Blue Ribbon Panel of voters for the Centennial Class which includes 15 additions. He is joined by former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and NFL Films’ Steve Sabol.
Young served as an assistant coach with the Baltimore Colts breaking in with Don Shula and would later join Shula in Miami as the teams Director of Player Personnel, a position he would hold from 1975-1978. Most of his career, however, was spent with the New York Giants from ’79 to 1997.
An advocate against free agency, Young moved to the league offices as Senior Vice President of Football Operations until 2001. He was involved with three Super Bowl championships, Super Bowl V, XXI, and XXV and was awarded the league’s Executive of the Year award in 1984, 1986, 1990, 1993, and 1997.
The 15 member class that will join the five modern-era electees that will be announced the day before February’s Super Bowl, are Johnson, Young, Bill Cowher, Sabol, Tagliabue, Harold Carmichael, Jim Covert, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, and Ed Sprinkle.
Missing? Former Miami Dolphins guard Bob Kuechenberg who once again misses because the media never liked him. For the most part, the names are a bit underwhelming and some on social have debated whether the Hall of Fame needed to go this extra mile to add members. It may have been better to add names from the modern-era that are buried beneath newer eligible players.