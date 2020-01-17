Miami Dolphins quality control coach Matt Lombardi as more staff leave
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins were not supposed to enter the 2020 off-season with needs for coaching staff but the bleeding still continues.
Matt Lombardi is now leaving the Miami Dolphins to fill an assistant coach’s role with the Carolina Panthers. He joins a growing list of Brian Flores’ staff that are leaving for other NFL jobs.
Forget about the firing of three coaches on Black Monday, the Dolphins are losing several coaches for other teams. Lombardi is the latest. Last week it was announced that Patrick Graham was moving on from his defensive coordinator job to take the same position with the Giants. He was also given a higher title so it wasn’t a “lateral” move.
Miami’s coaching issues could be a good thing or they could be a bad thing. Many believe that the Dolphins overperformed last year and that coaching had a lot to do with that. Now, however, these coaching changes are bringing more questions that won’t be answered until next season.
Miami’s new DC is Josh Boyer who was on staff last year. Their new offensive line coach is Steve Marshall who is 63 years old and was an assistant under Todd Bowles in New York. Austin Clark, a college coach at Illinois will coach the outside linebackers, while an assistant coach from West Virginia, Robby Brown, will replace Jerry Schupinski as the team’s quarterback coach.
Perhaps no hire is as mind-boggling as Curt Kunz who will coach the defensive backs. He was a high-school coach.
It was announced yesterday that Anthony Campanile will be a defensive assistant coach. He spent one season with Michigan and was at Boston College coaching defensive backs.
Should Miami fans wonder if these changes are good or bad? No, they shouldn’t simply because there is nothing anyone can do about it. Flores is assembling his staff the way he views it needed. Last year he had little time to really dive in and get coaches he wanted. He was far too busy trying to win a Super Bowl rather than add coaches to a job he was not allowed to actually accept until the Patriot season was over.
Whether or not these coaches work out won’t’ be known for another year so in the meantime, we can simply sit back and debate their merits and ask if Flores has an idea of what he is doing.