Eyes on Ryan Tannehill as NFL Conference Championship games kick-off
By Brian Miller
Dolphins fans will be watching to see if their former starting QB can take the Titans to the Super Bowl as the NFL Conference Championship weekend is here.
The NFL Conference Championship weekend has arrived and for Miami Dolphins fans, some are waiting to see if Ryan Tannehill will regress to the Tannehill we watched for seven seasons while others will be hoping he advances to the Super Bowl.
Today isn’t just about Tannehill. The Titans have ended the season for both the first and third-seeded teams in consecutive weeks. Knocking off the Patriots in Wildcard weekend was a fantastic cap to an amazing run by the Titans but they followed that up with a huge upset of the Ravens, the team many expected to win the Super Bowl this year.
How fitting would it be that if after today, Tannehill is returning to South Florida to play in the league’s biggest game? Oh how that will hurt so bad at the same time. In order for him to get there, he and the Titans need to knock off the number two seed.
Kansas City is playing very well and after spotting the Houston Texans 24 points last weekend, they stormed back for 51 points. Today, they will need to keep RB Derek Henry from controlling the clock. Most believe that if the Chiefs can force the Titans to win on the arm and legs of Tannehill, they should be able to win.
More from Dolphins News
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
The NFL could be heading for one of the best all-time reunions in history if the football gods are playing with the outcomes. While the NFL celebrates its 100th season, the Super Bowl is turning 54 and the first game between the two conferences came together under the AFL-NFL World Championship Game. The game pitted the Chiefs and the NFC Green Bay Packers.
How fitting it would be.
Tonight, the Packers will be playing the 49’ers at Levi Stadium in San Francisco. A win by the Chiefs and Packers will bring the two teams back together for what could be an epic cap to the 100th season of the NFL.
First, the Packers need to get there. They will face one of the toughest defensive units in football and offense that is balanced well between pass and run. The Packers will have two of the best as well on offense. Aaron Rodgers is the elite Packers quarterback who has a legit top runner in Aaron Jones. Jones has taken a lot of pressure off Rodgers this season but today, they will both need to be near perfect.
Before today changes from Sunday to Monday, we will know which teams will be playing in the Super Bowl. Both games should be close but my guess is we will see a return to Super Bowl I with both the Chiefs and the Packers advancing to Miami.