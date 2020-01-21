Rumors continue to grow that Miami Dolphins want to move to one
The Miami Dolphins are drafting at pick number five in April’s 2020 NFL Draft but there is growing speculation and rumor that Miami wants to move to number one.
Over the last week, there has been growing speculation that the Miami Dolphins have been looking to move up. Most believe that spot is to number three where they could take Tua Tagovailoa but now, the rumors are Miami covets LSU’s, Joe Burrow.
With over two months remaining until the Draft, the Dolphins have a lot of waiting to do. There have been reports earlier that the Bengals would not trade the first overall selection but at a press conference yesterday, head coach Zac Taylor said they have not made any decisions on whether or not they would stay put.
This obviously opens the door for more fueled rumors. The latest comes from Mike Floria of NBC and ProFootball talk when he said, “The Dolphins covet Joe Burrow, “Specifically Stephen Ross is the one who wants Burrow”.
So for the next 93 days or so, Dolphins fans get to hear all about how Stephen Ross wanted Lamar Jackson and was denied. We will hear how Stephen Ross wants Joe Burrow and that Miami will sell the farm to get him. We will hear how Stephen Ross is ready to fire Chris Grier if that doesn’t happen. We will hear that the Bengals won’t trade the pick, then they will, then they won’t.
In other words, it’s going to be a long three months.
Personally, Joe Burrow is my favorite player in this draft. He is my number one and I would love for the Dolphins to draft him if they got the chance. That being said, I would not trade a bunch of picks to move up to number one to get him.
Miami has three first-round picks and two of them will not be enough. Miami has two second-round draft picks and both of those might not be enough along with two firsts. I wouldn’t trade up two spots to the fifth spot for Tua either.
If I am Chris Grier, I’m telling Ross he has to trust me. I have to be able to put my job on the line with my decision, not the decision of the owner. If I have to take Jake Fromm at 18 or hope that Jordan Love is available with the third first, then that is what I am going to do. If I think that Justin Herbert is the right QB at number five, then that is what I am going to do.
I covet draft picks but the Dolphins made all of these off-season moves so that they could control the draft if they needed to. If they do indeed covet Joe Burrow, they will need to. If that is who Chris Grier wants then he needs to. There can be no excuse. So while I wouldn’t, i’m not going to get fired if I’m wrong…just ridiculed by some of you. Then again, you will do that if I’m right or wrong!