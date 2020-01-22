Miami Dolphins 2020 Draft Profile: Quarterback Joe Burrow
By Nick Belotto
Joe Burrow is expected to be the first player drafted in April’s NFL Draft after an amazing season at LSU. He will be my first player spotlighted in the lead up to the draft.
Entering the 2020 NFL Draft the Miami Dolphins have a lot of routes they can go, including quarterback. The top prospect this year, is Joe Burrow.
It’s slowly getting to the time of the year that Dolphins fans have been looking forward to all season: the offseason. With the Super Bowl matchup set, it’s time for everyone to focus on what next year will bring for the Dolphins through free agency and the draft. In the lead up to the draft, I will be choosing a few players each week to spotlight and talk about the chances the Dolphins have of drafting them, some strengths and weaknesses and whether or not I believe they will do well in Miami. Let’s get this series started by looking at the 2019 Heisman winner.
Joe Burrow, QB LSU
2019 stats: 5671 yards, 60 TDs, 6 INTs, 368 RuYards, 5 RuTDs
Chances for the Dolphins to draft him: Low
The LSU quarterback had one of the best statistical seasons in NCAA history. Considering college football celebrated it’s 150th anniversary this past season, makes this achievement even more outstanding. Throughout the year, Burrow has demonstrated an ability to make all the throws needed to be successful at the pro level. He seems to have a good head for the game and can make plays when the team needs him to do so.
Most mock drafters have already purchased Burrow a one-way ticket to Cincinnati. I don’t necessarily disagree with this assessment. Burrow has the ability to be a franchise quarterback if a team can give him weapons similar to the arsenal of talent he had at LSU.
This is not meant to be a knock-on Burrow’s achievements in any way, but he had a stacked team at LSU. They had playmakers everywhere on the field and a quality defense to keep his team on top. Again, that is said in no way to diminish his accomplishments, but it is a reality.
If he happened to end up in Miami, which is extremely unlikely, I think that he could be successful within the next few years. Miami’s offensive line was atrocious at times in 2019 and the front office will need to address that throughout the free agency period or the draft itself. If they don’t, it really doesn’t matter which poor sole they put on the field, it will probably end up poorly for that quarterback.
For Miami to make a move that would get them the number 1 pick in the draft, they would have to give up a tremendous amount of draft capital, and there aren’t many situations where I would be ok with that move. Burrow is good, but not good enough to shed the picks they would likely need to part with in order to get him. The price of that pick is the reason why their chances of getting Burrow are low, at best.
Joe Burrow has the potential to be an all-world talent and could change the outlook for whichever franchise that gets him. That being said, he needs weapons and we all know the importance of the team in a sport such as football. If I’m the Dolphins, I’m passing on Burrow because the price to get him would be just too high to pay.