Could this year finally be the year the Miami Dolphins turn the corner?
By Sean Moon
As hard as it is for Miami Dolphins fans to endure season after season of subpar teams, could this year finally be the year the Miami Dolphins turn the corner?
The 2020 NFL offseason has, unfortunately, begun in South Beach for the Miami Dolphins and just so no one smiles, we can look at Hard Rock Stadium and see that there is no Aqua and Orange on the field until next fall, again.
The Miami Dolphins have maneuvered and purged their roster to accumulate draft stock, reworked what already was a brand new coaching staff and hired some familiar faces. Unfortunately, the rehires have some shady pasts and have once again left this fan base scratching their heads.
It would appear the fictitious, “Tank for Tua” campaign did not quite work out the way it was imagined and although this franchise seems to be poised to accomplish a real heavy flux of youth through the draft and free agency, the question remains who is the teams long-term future at the QB position.
With six draft picks in the top 70 of this year’s draft, the hope of the fans is this regime will finally go get a QB that has three distinctive traits.
The first would be the “it factor”, which is what is believed to be a special trait that makes the QB play beyond normal human capacity, an unmeasurable ability.
The second trait would be accuracy, something all the great QB’s possess and something all QB’s in today’s NFL must have to be successful in large part because of the speed on the defensive side of the ball.
The third and last trait would be leadership. A general, captain, sheriff or whatever you may call the QB, needs to take charge of the team. The QB, by example, needs to demonstrate the will, heart and passion one needs to be successful not only on the field but off it as well.
Let’s not forget what the definition of a quarterback is, per Merriam-Webster, one who directs and leads. Simplicity at its finest, but not always as simple to find.
There is nothing worse in football than not having a quarterback, some will argue that other positions are just as valuable or maybe even more valuable, but I firmly believe you need stellar play out of the QB position, it gives fans and teammates the feeling of they are never out of it, never too far behind and there is always a chance for victory.
Since the magical years of Marino, there has not been a QB suit up for the Miami Dolphins that has given you those thoughts, given you the pride to wear his jersey, given you the memories of extraordinary plays that not just anyone could have achieved, a little magic perhaps.
So, with a stockpile of draft picks in this year’s draft, surely the Miami Dolphins brass can maneuver themselves into a position to select a QB who is all those things I mentioned above, a QB that can guide this franchise back into relevancy and pridefulness.
I’m not guessing who that QB is, but I’m pretty sure this is the year to find him, as this is a very heavy QB class draft, and the Miami Dolphins fans, team, and community deserve a winning franchise again.
Rarely do you get to wipe the slate clean and set your franchise up for a complete redo, but Chris Grier, Brian Flores, and owner Stephan Ross have that opportunity laying in front of them and it’s time to create something magical and something sustainable. I for one never want the Miami Dolphins to be the laughing stock of the NFL basement dwellers ever again, and if done correctly, the Miami Dolphins won’t ever have to be that again, stay tuned!