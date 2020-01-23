Fansided
Miami Dolphins QB search seems to leave Josh Rosen in the cold

By Brian Miller

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 08: Josh Rosen #3 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to the preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Temperatures in Miami this week dropped to around 44 in some areas and for Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen, it was probably a heatwave.

The Miami Dolphins are going to draft a quarterback. Chris Grier practically came right out and said it this week answering questions at the Senior Bowl. Josh Rosen wasn’t talked about too much and at no time did Grier or anyone else say that the team’s franchise QB was already on the team.

There is a lot that could be read into this but in reality, Rosen is getting a bit of a cold shoulder from the team and while that is to be expected given the attempt at rebuilding the roster, one has to wonder why the Dolphins ever brought him to Miami in the first place.

It hasn’t been a year yet when the Dolphins, facing a decision with their 2nd round pick, decided to trade deeper into round two and then move that pick to the Cardinals for Josh Rosen. For good measure, they threw in a 5th round pick as well.

Rosen spent training camp trying to prove he was ready to be the starter but we all knew then as we do now in hindsight that Rosen was never going to earn that job in camp last year. That was Ryan Fitzpatrick’s from the start barring a horrible practice showing.

With the team struggling and struggling badly, the Dolphins made the move to go with Rosen but it only lasted two and a half games before he was pulled and Fitzpatrick finished the season. Surely the Dolphins didn’t get to see enough of Rosen to know what the future holds for him in Miami. Is he a potential starter down the road or will his career end with him as a backup?

The Dolphins are not likely going to come close to getting back what they gave up for Rosen. In fact, they would be fortunate if they were able to get what they got in exchange for Ryan Tannehill. Rosen isn’t the team’s future and when the Dolphins draft another QB, every other team in the NFL is going to know that Rosen is not in their plans.

While Rosen is cheap by NFL QB standards, at some point he will leave the Dolphins. In 2020, he will enter his third NFL season with three different offensive coordinators in that time. At some point, he will end up with a fourth.

Rosen has done nothing wrong but he was given a bad situation in Arizona with a one and done head coach who was replaced by a head coach who wanted his own QB. In Miami, it was going to be a new chance but instead, he was relegated to the role of backup for a 15-year veteran who will also return to start in 2020. In Miami, his situation will only get worse once a QB’s name is read on the draft card.

We will probably never fully understand why the Dolphins opted to trade for a quarterback who was never really going to be in their plans, that is unless Josh Rosen is their plan and the rest of the draft talk and speculation is simply hyperbole.

