Miami Dolphins add Cal’s Gerald Alexander to coach DB’s
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins coaching staff continues to change but Brian Flores adding Gerald Alexander from California may be his best hire yet.
There has been no official announcement from the Miami Dolphins but it will come, Gerald Alexander is the team’s new defensive backs coach and frankly, this is a great hire by Flores.
Considered one of the best secondary units in all of college football, Cal’s defensive back coach is leaving to become the Dolphins secondary coach and that should pay dividends for the Dolphins defense.
On Friday, Alexander thanked Cal head coach Justin Wilcox on Twitter for giving him a shot.
Called the “Takers” defense, Cal’s secondary combined for 32 interceptions and 84 pass breakups in 2019. Now, the up and coming coach is moving to the NFL.
Alexander is no stranger to the Miami Dolphins. In 2011, he spent some time with the Dolphins before being released and joining the Jets. He has played for the Lions, Jaguars, and Panthers as well. His coaching career began in 2013 with Arkansas State as a graduate assistant. He coached as GA at Washington in 2014 before jumping to the NFL as an intern in 2015.
He coached DB’s at Indiana in 2015 then moved back to the NFL as an intern with the Buccaneers. In 2016 he coached DB’s at Montana State and then joined the Golden Bears in 2017 where he stabilized his moving around and turned around the team’s defense. Now, he is back in the NFL and may stick around a while this time.
The Dolphins have made some interesting hires including assistant defensive backs coach Curt Kuntz who came from a high-school program. Chan Gailey’s hire as OC was made official earlier this week.