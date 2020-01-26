For Miami Dolphins, Chase Young is the key to their first pick
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in the market for a quarterback and many believe that they will trade up for one but if Chase Young gets drafted top four, they won’t have to.
Chase Young is the top defensive player in this year’s draft class and is considered a better prospect than both Nick and Joey Bosa, but he may not get drafted in the top four and that could the reason the Miami Dolphins don’t draft a signal-caller.
Looking at the top four drafting teams, only the Bengals at number one are almost assuredly going to draft a QB. The Redskins won’t draft one after taking Dwayne Haskins last year. If new HC Ron Rivera doesn’t want him, they will wait until next year to draft one.
At number three the Detroit Lions could be in the market and there is growing speculation that the Lions may part ways with Matt Stafford this off-season. If they do, QB will be off the board at number three. That leaves the Giants at number four and they already have Daniel Jones, drafted in the first last year.
Four quarterbacks are expected to be drafted early. Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jordan Love. In the top five, only the Bengals, Lions, and Dolphins are quarterback-needy but we can’t rule out the likelihood that another team will move up or at least try to. This is where Chase Young comes into play.
Chase Young is the key to the Dolphins having a shot at least one quarterback. In this class, all four of the top QB’s could change a franchise and that is why I wouldn’t trade up for one. Why? Because if my consolation prize is Chase Young, I’m running to the podium.
Let us look at how this draft could unfold in the top five and then ask yourself if keeping the draft picks Miami has, is worth staying put.
- Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailao, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, Chase Young.
- Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Chase Young, Jordan Love.
- Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love, Justin Herbert.
There is no nightmare scenario by staying put. Chase Young is simply the key no matter who trades up ahead of the Dolphins. If he goes in the top four as expected, the Dolphins will have a top QB prospect fall into their lap and they won’t have to spend draft capital to get one. If Young falls to Miami, they have the best edge rusher in this class that happens to fill a big need. Now if they want to move around, the price is a bit cheaper to do so in round one.
Frankly, they will get a decent prospect at 18 if Young is their pick at five.
Following along with the mainstream media is funny at times. No one is sure which QB prospect will be better than the next. Joe Burrow is the top QB this year but that is because, as some say, Tagovailoa is injured. Some will tell you that Burrow is an over-hyped one-year wonder while Herbert is a three-year player.
Some will point out that Tagovailo’s hip injury isn’t a concern while others will point out he has had ankle injuries as well. Love is going to be great some say but he needs to develop. They all come with praise and knocks and they will all likely be drafted in the top ten no matter what happens.
As Dolphins fans we don’t care who drafts them only whether or not they are drafted and in this year’s draft, that could be in the top four or five. No matter what you see or believe, hear rumored or speculated, the Dolphins are going to land either a top QB prospect or the best defensive player. Why entertain moving up and spending draft capital?
Chase Young is the key and again, if he doesn’t get drafted in top four then he lands with Miami, if he does, he pushes a top QB into Miami’s lap.