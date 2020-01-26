Will top NFL QB’s follow Eli Manning’s lead and retire this off-season?
By Brian Miller
The NFL has always been about the quarterback. They protect them, they coddle them, and they pay them. This year could see a lot of change at the position.
On Friday, Eli Manning announced that he was retiring from the NFL rather than to seek out other teams that may want him on their roster. Will he be the only one to hang it up this year? Maybe, maybe not, but one thing is for certain, the top QB’s over the last two decades are going to be gone in a year or two at the most.
Tom Brady is a free agent and could be leaving the Patriots although many believe that he will return after seeing what other teams might offer him. Brady has millions of reasons to leave the Patriots and millions of reasons to stay.
Philip Rivers is heading out of Los Angeles. This was written in the stars the moment the Chargers moved out of San Diego. Rivers and his family have sold their home and moved to Florida. He says he wants to continue playing but where does he fit as a starter? Will he play for a team that is really going nowhere or is there a team that believes Rivers is the final piece in a playoff puzzle?
Drew Brees is a free agent and while he has made no decision yet, it has been reported that he will either return to the Saints or call it a career. The Saints came close last year to advance in the playoffs that Brees returning makes a lot of sense, for him. The Saints, however, will also have to make a decision on Teddy Bridgewater who could be their post-Brees future.
Ben Roethlisberger has been quiet this year because he spent all year on the IR list. His body is breaking down and his game is starting to slide. Most say he will be back in 2020 and that seems logical given he is under contract but 2020 may be his last season and 2021 would be pushing it.
Change is inevitable and for the better part of two decades, these quarterbacks have been the top players, the dominating quarterbacks that have shaped and reshaped the record books. They are the first group of quarterbacks to spend most of their careers being played under NFL rules that are designed to keep them healthy and untouched. It’s why Tom Brady can play until he is 45.
Brady is 41, Brees, is 40, Rivers and Roethlisberger are both 37, and the newly retired Manning is 38. They are the senior citizens of the NFL and like all players, their days are numbered. Father Time is undefeated.
For Miami, it’s only a matter of time before Ryan Fitzpatrick, at the age of 38 retires as well. Perhaps after the 2020 season. To say the least, the 2021 off-season could see a large amount of turnover at the position if not sooner.