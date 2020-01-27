Davon Godchaux is Miami Dolphins Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee
By George Keim
The National Football League will announce the winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. The Dolphins Davon Godchaux would be a worthy recipient.
We live in a world today where more often than not knuckleheads like Antonio Brown get more “likes” and “views” than those who actually contribute positively to this world. Enter Davon Godchaux and the other 31 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees.
Sometimes we need to take a minute to readjust our focus to more deserving topics. The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award “recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field” Each team nominates a player who contributes to their community in a positive way. On Saturday, February 1st the NFL will announce the winner. The Miami Dolphins nominee for 2019 is Davon Godchaux.
Godchaux just finished his third season with the Dolphins, certainly his best one yet. Since coming to Miami Godchaux has missed a total of one game. He’s not only a consistent presence on the field in Miami, but he’s also a consistent one in the community.
Godchaux grew up in Plaquemine, Louisiana where Davon admits, “I wasn’t born with a silver spoon” so giving back to the community is important to him now that he has more of a means to do so. Godchaux has become active in numerous causes. One near and dear to his heart is the Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC). Davon’s sister was recently diagnosed with cervical cancer. During the month of October, Godchaux donated $100 for every tackle he made to help fight cancer. Half went to the DCC while the other half went to Chauxdown, Inc., Davon’s charity organization.
Godchaux should be an example for others to follow. In other places, you will see Godchaux giving time and money.
- Girls Flag Football Jamboree that was presented by Nike.
- Hope to Dream Sleepover which provides 100 beds to youths who do not have beds.
- His House Children’s Home back to school shoe shopping spree.
- Partnership with Microsoft to provide computer coding opportunities for at-risk youth.
- Boys and Girls Clubs and TruPrep Academy where he mentors kids about making positive choices.
- Special Olympics youth football clinic.
- AMI Kids, a school for at-risk kids who’ve been kicked out of schools.
- Thanksgiving meal and holiday toy distributions.
- Mentoring program for teens 13-19 in his home town of Plaquemine, LA.
- Mentors a youth football player at Miami Carol City High School
- Play 60 Virtual Field Trip.
As you can see Davon Godchaux is a busy man. Chasing NFL quarterbacks on Sundays is only a fraction of what this man does and certainly is not what defines him as a human being. Good luck to Davon this Saturday, but no matter the outcome, Miami Dolphins fans should be proud and should celebrate Davon Godchaux.