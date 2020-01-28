Miami Dolphins have the Chargers now looking for a quarterback too
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins want a quarterback and now they have more competition for one as the Los Angeles Chargers appear to be in the market as well.
When the 2020 NFL Draft rolls around, many expect the Miami Dolphins to draft a quarterback but now it appears that getting one at the 5th overall spot is becoming less likely as more teams, including the Chargers, look to add a signal-caller from this deep class.
According to Jay Glazer, via ProFootballTalk.com who cites “TheHerd” radio show, the Chargers have moved on from Philip Rivers and Philip Rivers moved his family out of San Diego to Florida.
The Chargers pick one spot behind the Dolphins and that makes the Miami situation important. There is almost no way for them to simply sit by and wait for a quarterback to drop, not if they have a specific player at the position in mind.
With the Bengals likely taking a QB at number one overall, the Redskins, Lions, and Giants all suddenly hold a lot of power in the draft. The Redskins are expected to draft defensive end Chase Young so prying the 2nd overall pick away will be tough and expensive for any team wanting that spot.
The more logical trading partner is Detroit but there is growing speculation that they may move on from Matt Stafford and if they do, suddenly they in the market for a QB and even if they don’t, they hold a rich spot in the draft. At four, the Giants hold a huge spot as well given the fact that only one of Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, and Joe Burrow could be available when the Giants are on the clock.
Making matters more complicated is the Panthers and Raiders who may also look to move up to draft a quarterback early in the draft. The Panthers draft 7th overall and the Raiders are at 12. It would be very expensive for either team to move up.
As for Miami, they spent last off-season and the season itself rebuilding the roster and collecting draft capital. With three first-round draft picks in 2020 and two in 2021, they are going to have to use some of them in an effort to move up to get the QB they desire. It makes simple wins against teams like the Colts and Bengals a lot more meaningless. The win against the Patriots was still awesome and worth it though!