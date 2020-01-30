Have the Miami Dolphins found their next dynamic duo at the WR position?
By Sean Moon
Have the Miami Dolphins found their next dynamic duo at the wide receiver position? They may have but it will take another year to know for sure.
Not since the “Marks Brothers” (Mark Clayton and Mark Duper) has a pair of wide receivers been poised to break out and redefine the wide receiver position for the Miami Dolphins.
Last season we all had the joy of watching DeVante Parker grow up before our eyes. He finally learned how to take care of his body and produced his best season as a professional athlete. Just when every Miami Dolphins fan had written the big guy off as a bust, boom, DeVante Parker proved to all the doubters he is in fact what we thought he was going to be.
Last season DeVante Parker started 14 of 16 games, had 72 receptions, for a career-high 1,202 yards, averaged16.7 yards a catch and managed to get 9 of those catches into the end zone. It was a magical season for him, no doubt.
His partner in crime, Preston Williams showed us a glimpse of what he will be able to bring to the table. As a rookie, Preston Williams started 7 of the 8 games he played in last season and hauled in 32 catches for 428 yards, averaged 13.4 yards a catch and found the end zone 3 times but unfortunately, Preston Williams was lost to a season-ending knee injury (ACL Tear) on a routine punt return against the New York Jets.
Just about the same time the Miami Dolphins offense started to figure things out a bit, Williams goes down with the injury and we really never got to see what both of them together would be like.
I have been lucky enough to have witnessed watching the “Marks Brothers” play and if you were too young to have witnessed the greatest receiver duo in the NFL, in my bias opinion, do yourself a favor and pull up some vintage game film and watch what two Pro Bowlers on the field at the same time can do for an offense, simply magical.
As great as those two were, If both Williams and Parker can stay healthy and a solid offensive line can be built to give whoever the QB might be some time, man, watch out NFL, these two will dominate a lot of cornerbacks in spectacular fashion.
DeVante Parker goes 6-3, 216lbs with 4.45 speed, great hands, outstanding body control, elite concentration and brings a huge catch radius, while Preston Williams goes 6-5, 218lbs with 4.53 (unofficial time) speed, understands how to get rid of the punch from opponents in press and also possesses great hands and a huge catch radius. These two are a dream for any QB and they are just getting started.
In an interview from last season with Deyscha Smith from Boston.com, Ryan Fitzpatrick said this about his receivers,
"“As a quarterback, when you have guys that you trust and know they’re going to do the right thing [and] make the right play – makes your job a lot easier. All those guys out there have certainly developed into that this year”…"
Both Parker and Williams have the physical tools to dominate at the line and at the top of the routes, both have the ability to high point their catches and utilize their tall frames. The hands displayed throughout the year from both these receivers make you wonder what next season will look like and what an aerial attack the Miami Dolphins should have.
If DeVante Parker and Preston Williams can stay healthy they should put up some huge numbers and create a lot of matchup nightmares for opponents next season. I’m mean look at what Parker did to Stephon Gilmore, who a lot of people consider one of the best corners in the league, he only had 8 catches for 137 yards, yep against a premiere corner, that’s pretty damn good.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will most likely be their QB for most or all of next season and new OC Chan Gailey brings the spread offense to town. You all better buckle your seat belts, because this dynamic duo are going to put on a show, and the best part is these two guys are young and will only get better as they grow.