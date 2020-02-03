The Miami Dolphins can officially start their offseason plans
By Sean Moon
With the Super Bowl finally over, the Miami Dolphins can officially start their offseason plans.
Well, one thing is obvious, at least to me, that whole conversation about building the lines and get a game managing QB and you can win a championship should be laid to rest.
Once again a stellar team with an average QB has proved that in today’s NFL, a pass-happy NFL, you must possess a gifted QB to obtain sustained winning and championships.
As we watched this year’s playoffs, we saw a legitimate QB in one Patrick Mahomes, show creativity with the ball, come from behind multiple times, beat top-tier defenses and win his team a Super Bowl. I have been saying the same thing for many years, an NFL team must have a top-tier QB to win Super Bowls.
For every one of those comments, I always get, its defense that wins championships, which all in all, is not completely false, but, you have to score points to overcome someone else’s great defense.
So, now that we watched the Kansas City Chiefs three consecutive playoff games, where their premier QB led his team from behind in those games, not once, not twice, but three times to guide his team to a Super Bowl championship, the realization of obtaining a top-tier QB has come to fruition. Of course, I realize that Patrick Mahomes did not do this by himself, but he was a huge part of that team’s success.
Flash forward to this year’s draft, and in front of the Miami Dolphins are a few good QB’s and what a lot of professional scouts consider two top-level talented QBs for the taking. A complex game plan and some nifty negotiations and Miami is driving that shiny brand new car home.
Yes, of course, I realize that this Miami Dolphins team has a lot of holes on both sides of the ball, but as they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither will this Miami Dolphins team. But with the current draft position, the picks available to them and two top-level QBs sitting right there, they must pounce on one of them, the cost to a degree is irrelevant.
If you play it safe and go around collecting BPA’s (best player available) instead of team needs, then you’re doomed already and I do believe the Miami Dolphins have tried that approach several times and look where it has gotten them.
So, everyone can stop preaching that it would be foolish to trade some of your draft capital and move up a few spots to draft a game-changing quarterback. A position left in shambles since the real G.O.A.T. retired long ago.
Watching Patrick Mahomes this year throughout the playoffs reminded me of that feeling I used to get when Dan Marino was the QB. The feeling of hope, and by hope I mean that feeling of we are never out of this, the feeling of no matter the deficit, we can come back, and oh what a feeling that is, to realize that your offense can strike fast and at any time and no game is out of reach, it is beautiful feeling and I miss it awfully bad.
As beautiful as the Hard Rock Stadium looked this past Sunday, It made me sick that the colors in the end zones, were that of two other teams. I long for the day that this team, the Miami Dolphins, will finally right the ship, wake up and go get them a leader, a big-time winner, a premier QB and a future franchise magician that can bring the art of winning every season back to South Florida.
The Miami Dolphins almost never make bold moves at the draft, and if they want this franchise to be relevant again, or to mimic what the Patriots have done for the last decade, then roll the dice and move up to assure you’re getting one of these two QBs this year.
I’ll leave you with a quote that has changed lives and has always stuck with me after I read it,
"Do you want to be safe and good, or do you want to take a chance and be great? -Jimmy Johnson"
That is what this offseason is all about for these Miami Dolphins, so go be great!