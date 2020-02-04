Post Super Bowl observations for the Miami Dolphins
Although still a long way off for Super Bowl aspirations, this Miami Dolphins team seems closer coming out of this season than they did going into it.
Make no mistake the rebuild goes on, as owner Stephen Ross alluded to while basically shooting down growing rumors of Tom Brady coming here to play. When he stated: “Why would he come to a rebuilding team?”
An observation from this Super Bowl was about the effectiveness of having four solid linemen that can rush the passer unconditionally as the 49ers had and were the favorite to win by many. Defense wins championships as the possibly outdated saying goes. To prove this point, pundits will point to the wins the Giants had over the Patriots. If I’m not mistaking, of the six championships the Pats had over almost the last 20 years only once could you say they had a defense that was somewhat along those lines.
It was the quick release from Brady and the coaching to take advantage of it that really paid off. Much like we just saw from the Kansas City Chiefs.
This is not to belittle the importance of a solid front four that can get to the QB. Teams would be foolish not to strive for that as it frees things up not having to come up with exotic blitz packages. That last part should sound familiar, we have seen much of it from the rebuilding Dolphins, and I suspect it will continue as this defense will be built as a well-rounded one.
There are defenders like this available and it doesn’t mean that the Dolphins won’t try to get some through free agency or the draft. Just don’t expect a whole bunch upfront like the 49ers. While a QB with the traits of Brady or Patrick Mahomes II should be the main focus, someone like Chase Young who is also said to be generational would be one heck of a consolation prize.
Many who have dared to read my musing know that I have been offensive line centric, although I am slowing becoming QB centric. The reason for this change comes from this year’s opportunities to find said QB’s though the draft and lately FA as well. Although hopes should be tempered because only a handful of QB’s can truly uplift a team all the way to the championships.
It seems as far as the QB prospect gets from being top-notch the more shoring up of the O-line should happen. Doing so buys the time needed for better reads and for receivers to get open. The run game should not be overlooked and an added bonus of a good line can help there also.
One last observation is players that left the Miami Dolphins doing well elsewhere. This was a total rebuild and some good players were sent off so of course, this will happen. We had a past coach who had some quirky traits, especially when it came to RB’s. Damien Williams just played so well in the championship game some are claiming he should be MVP.
Rather than dwelling on the past, bemoaning his departure from the team, we should see the hope that the same talent can be picked up again and this time around it can be placed on all three phases of this team going forward into a brighter future.