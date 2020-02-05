Vince Biegel should be priority number one for Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have 16 players heading to the NFL free-agent market on March 18th but of all the players, Vince Biegel is the only must re-sign.
When the Miami Dolphins traded for linebacker Vince Biegel it turned out to be one of their best player-for-player trade in the last 20 years, if not more.
Before the 2019 regular season started the Miami Dolphins flipped linebacker Kiko Alonso to the Saints for Vince Biegel. Alonso was a tackling machine in Miami but his future with the Dolphins was doomed once Brian Flores took over the team and Miami started jetting high-paid veterans. For Alonso, his career was coming to an end in Miami but now Biegel may be a part of their future. He should be a part of their future.
In 2019, Biegel became a fan favorite almost immediately with his high-level energy and his propensity for making plays at the line of scrimmage. His pursuit angles were consistently good and he rarely missed tackles. Biegel was all over the field in 2019 and he should be a part of the Dolphins rebuild.
Biegel was asked about learning the Dolphins defensive system which requires players to learn multiple assignments so they can play multiple roles on the field. Biegel embraced the challenge and as a result, he was able to stay on the field far more than he was expected to.
Biegel posted 57 combined total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits. He also added one interception on the season as well.
Biegel came into the league three seasons ago with the Packers where he spent his rookie year before joining the Saints in 2018. Now, the Dolphins should make sure that he stays around for a few more.
Biegel will not be expensive, even on a longer-term deal of three or maybe even four years. Miami’s best bet would be to leave the guarantees at a minimum which would allow them to move on if need be down the road but his $645,000 salary should cross the million mark on his next deal. He has earned it.