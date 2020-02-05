Walt Aikens faces uncertain 2020 as free agency approaches
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have to make a decision on impending free agent Walt Aikens and it may not be an easy one in reality.
Walt Aikens has played six seasons with the Miami Dolphins and 2019 may have been his last with the Dolphins but should it be? Aikens has been a well-liked teammate and a special team professional.
Aikens’ future could go in a lot of directions. He is 28 years old so he still has time in his career and while he isn’t a big-time starter in the secondary, he is reliable and has proven that consistently over his six seasons.
The Dolphins will likely address more than one spot in the Dolphins secondary both in free agency and the draft but Aikens should be in this mix as well. A leader in the locker room and on the field, the Dolphins really can’t afford to let another one leave. That being said, if the Dolphins view him only for the depth and special teams, it might be Aikens who opts to leave Miami.
The question that will need to be answered is what is he worth on the open market? Not a lot, honestly. Aikens earned $1.4 million in 2019 and there is little reason to believe that he will get a lot more than that. He will likely see an increase in salary but a $2 million annual cap hit isn’t likely given his age and current starting status. Personally, I think re-signing Aikens would be a good move for the Dolphins.
