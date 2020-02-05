Miami Dolphins should not let Evan Boehm hit free agency
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made the move to acquire offensive lineman Evan Boehm from the Indianapolis Colts last year and now, they need to re-sign him.
Evan Boehm will be a free agent come March 18th but the Miami Dolphins control his future and if they want him to remain a Dolphins lineman, they need to get him extended before he hits the market.
Boehm played well at times in 2019 but calling him a major addition would not be accurate. He was a cheap addition. His contract for the year was just over $2 million and the compensation to the Colts is a late-round 2020 draft pick.
For Miami, who will likely be focusing on their offensive line this off-season, Boehm has a lot of potential. He has been in the league for four years now so he is still developing. He has played with the Cardinals, Rams, Colts, and last year of course with Miami.
Over his career, he has made a total of $4 million and change and signing him to another one or two year deal won’t be much more than what he made last year at best. Constructed correctly, the Dolphins could get a deal in place with no guarantees.
For now, with the state that the Oline is in, Miami would be smart to keep him around for depth and to see if they can continue to develop him. His consistency has been an issue but for a player who has been on four teams in three seasons, it isn’t a huge surprise.
With 16 impending free agents, Boehm might be a good choice to keep around.
To read our thoughts on keeping Aqib Talib, please follow this link and let us know what you think we should do with both Boehm and Talib in the comments.