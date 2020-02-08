Miami Dolphins should and will bring back Isaiah Ford
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have some decisions to make with their own roster ahead of free agency but Isaiah Ford should be back for the 2020 camp.
Isaiah Ford has had his up’s and down’s with the Dolphins and their roster. He has spent time on injured reserve, the practice squad, the street free agency unemployment line, the inactive game day list, and has contributed on game days as a starting wideout.
Ford will enter the 2020 off-season without a contract, for now, but he should get one before the start of the league new year. As an exclusive rights free agent, no one can sit with him without the Dolphins giving them permission. The Dolphins will at some point between now and March 18th, tender him a deal.
That deal will be like the others he has signed. A one year deal with a low signing bonus and no guaranteed money. 2020 however, could be the last year for him to prove his value and there is value to keeping Ford around.
Miami is stacked at wide-receiver with DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, and maybe Albert Wilson if he returns this year. Wilson is under contract but he could be released given his production vs. salary.
In 2019, Ford appeared in eight games after being added to the practice squad, released, added to the practice squad again, and then being added to the 53 man roster due to injuries. He caught 16 passes for first downs, posted 244 yards on 23 receptions and was targeted 36 times. Not bad for a kid who spent eight weekends off the field.
Ford still has room to grow and last year in those eight games he proved that he could contribute to the team. This year will be interesting as it could be his last chance with the Dolphins. It will depend on what happens with the other receivers, what the team does in the draft, and more importantly, how he grows this off-season. One thing is almost certain, he should get that tender sometime soon. And if he doesn’t, he will have no problem finding work on another team.