Miami Dolphins will be linked to every big named free agent in 2020
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a lot of cap space and with money comes speculation on how they will spend it, in other words, expect a lot of rumors.
Once the NFL kicks-off the 2020 league year, the Miami Dolphins will have more cap space than any other team. Just North of $90 million but that number could increase if Miami makes several moves ahead of the start. This leads to speculation on how they will spend it and rumors about who will be coming to South Florida.
With free agency still a month away, the Dolphins are already one of the teams that is making the news. The latest? Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams.
We are often told to make sure we know the difference between rumors and speculation but sometimes those lines blur a bit. We are not quite in the “rumor” portion of the off-season. That period where some player’s agent starts to get the ball rolling for a new contract and leaks information to the media. That period when fans hang on to every word.
This is just “speculation” season. So when ESPN mentioned that Todd Gurley could be traded this off-season, naturally the running back needy Miami Dolphins were mentioned. They have more draft picks than anyone else and they have more spending money. Who else would you point at?
It is very early in this process so anyone who thinks that the Dolphins are going to trade for Gurley or sign Melvin Gordon in free agency is buying into speculation only.
There are two facts here that we need to understand before we start ordering jerseys. Miami does have a lot of cap space but they have not been inclined to spend heavy on running backs for quite a while now. That is not to say that a top RB wouldn’t draw their interest but both Gurley, who has durability issues and wants a major new contract, and Gordon who displayed a non-team friendly attitude last off-season, don’t seem to line up with what the Dolphins are hoping to build.
Add into this equation the fact that there are some very good RB prospects in this year’s draft and the Dolphins have enough draft picks to take them all if they wanted to, it seems highly unlikely at this stage of the game to believe that the team is going to toss $10 million or more a year on a running back with question marks.
Considering that the NFL Combine hasn’t arrived and wont’ until later this month, and free agency doesn’t start until the 18th day of next month, we are likely to see out of this world speculation heading towards that date.