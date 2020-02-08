Xavien Howard, Minkah Fitzpatrick top Miami Dolphins social media feeds
By Brian Miller
The last couple of days have been interesting for the Miami Dolphins as one current player gets out of trouble and another stirs some up.
Social media can be a great place to connect with other Miami Dolphins fans but it is also a place where fans can share news and complain. This week, Dolphins fans did both.
The news for Xavien Howard was good. His legal troubles stemming from a domestic abuse issue last season is over. Howard was cleared this week of all charges. The incident occurred at his home with his fiance who reported to the police an incident of abuse. Howard may still face disciplinary action from the NFL but if he does it would be minor given that he has been cleared of the incident.
It’s good news for both Howard and the Dolphins. Miami signed him to an extension last off-season and consider him a building block of the defense. That being said, social media has buzzed this week on a possible trade of Howard but this is social media being, well, social media.
In other non-Miami Dolphins related news, Minkah Fitzpatrick is in the news. Speaking with reporters at last week’s Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Fitzpatrick went on record as saying that he is looking forward to being a “chess piece” for the Steelers. A player that can play multiple positions. When asked about his role last year, he said he wanted to do more.
This is in stark contrast to what he was saying in Miami. The Dolphins wanted Fitzpatrick to be a “chess piece” type player with multiple rolls but Fitzpatrick threw a fit and demanded a trade, the Dolphins obliged. Now he wants to do whatever he can in the Steel City.
That of course, did not sit well with Miami fans on social media who were none to thrilled with the former secondary star. Many took jabs and some threw some shade at the 2019 Pro Bowl player.
In the end, the Dolphins get back a big part of their defense and no one really cares about what happens to Fitzpatrick now that he isn’t part of the team’s future. Should get interesting if things start to go South up there, he seems to be rather wishy-washy with what he wants and doesn’t want.