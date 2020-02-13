Miami Dolphins receivers are not necessarily set for 2020
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins currently do not have a big need for wide receivers but this off-season may bring a new face or two to the mix.
It is hard to say which direction the Miami Dolphins will go in during this year’s free agency period and especially the NFL Draft in April. You would think that WR is the least of the team’s worry but that is not always the case.
We know that DeVante Parker is returning and Preston Williams will get a chance to show his early 2019 was not a fluke and that he has recovered from his injury. Aside from the two of them, nothing is really written in stone.
Albert Wilson is due to count $10.8 million against this year’s cap and while the Dolphins don’t need that money for cap purposes, it is a lot of money to pay a receiver who has not performed to expectations. The real question is how will he fit into the offensive vision?
In 2019, the Dolphins signed Jakeem Grant to an extension. The $19 million contract comes with guarantees but the contract itself is team-friendly. Miami would eat $4 million and change but it is hard to believe that the Dolphins would turn over a contract so quickly. Grant has a lot of upside and contributes on special teams when healthy. He should see more looks in the slot as well, especially if Albert Wilson is not on the roster.
Miami also gave Allen Hurns a two-year extension in 2019. Hurns has the veteran presence that Miami needs and his locker room presence was well-received last year. Hurns isn’t going to lead the team in receptions, yardage, or anything else but he is proven and Miami needs some reliability.
This is where the Dolphins receivers group ends for all intent and purposes. Free-agent to be, Isaiah Ford will likely get a new contract, likely a one-year deal, but will he make the final 53? Parker, Grant, Williams, and Hurns make up the top four with Wilson being the 5th if he stays. The draft is deep with talent at the position so the Dolphins, with 14 picks, will likely add one at some point but if things get shaken up, say with Wilson and Grant both leaving, or the team not wanting to rely on Williams’ recovery, the team could turn to the draft or free agency.
Free agency will likely be expensive as most receivers are getting bigger deals than in year’s past. Miami’s best option would be the draft but again, it depends on what they do with Grant and Wilson. Those are two key players in this year’s off-season for the Dolphins at the position.