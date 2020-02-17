Latest on Miami Dolphins QB search swings to Justin Herbert
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need a quarterback, they want a quarterback, fans want a quarterback, but who that QB is anyone’s guess. Maybe it’s Justin Herbert.
When the Miami Dolphins pick their first player in the 2020 NFL Draft, it may be a quarterback named Tua Tagovailoa or it may be someone else but if you believe that Armando Salguero is as entrenched in what is going on behind Dolphins doors as he believes, then you might not want to read his latest.
There really should be a song for this time of year, something that goes, “Tis the season for smoke and mirrors, falalalal, lalala, no one knows what’s going on….falalal, lalala” it would be fitting.
Salguero believes that the Dolphins are comfortable with Herbert at quarterback and he says they also have concerns about Tagovailoa’s injury history. That isn’t a surprise considering owner Stephen Ross said as much during Super Bowl week. Ross also said that he is leaving the search for a quarterback and the use of draft picks to his staff.
For many fans, sometimes it seems like all fans, the thought of not having Tua Tagovailoa is blasphemy. Most fans believe that the world ends with no Tagovailoa and that the Dolphins will continue to deliver basement results without him while the team that drafts him will win every Super Bowl the next 14 years…or more.
There is a website dedicated to this fandom, TheleftarmofGod.com. I’m so far from that belief. I like his attitude and I like his accuracy but he is far from the only QB in this draft.
To be honest, if the Dolphins draft him with their 5th pick I would be fine with it. I would not invest one other draft pick to move up for him and if another team did, I will be more than happy to sit back and watch them proclaim him the next Joe Montana, Drew Brees, or whomever they wish to compare him to.
On the other hand, if the Dolphins opt to not draft him at five if he is there, I will grab my popcorn and watch the Twitter universe of Dolphins fans collapse into dust like a snap from Thanos’ fingers. And I will root for whichever quarterback they do decide to draft.
Nothing that is being said now means a damn thing, not until the Dolphins trade up in the draft and then make the selection. The draft is so far away this is only going to continue to grow so sit back and get ready for it.