Miami Dolphins should stay far away from Jadeveon Clowney
By Brian Miller
As the 2019 NFL season was about to kick into gear, the Miami Dolphins were rumored to have interest in DE/OLB Jadeveon Clowney, they should steer clear of him in 2020.
Rewinding the clock back to the start of the 2019 season, the Miami Dolphins were in the middle of a blockbuster trade that sent Kenny Stills and Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans for several top draft picks. At one point, Jadeveon Clowney was a part of that trade, or so it was rumored.
According to reports last year, the Texans and Dolphins had Clowney part of that blockbuster deal but it was reported that Clowney wanted nothing to do with the trade and wanted to stay away from the Dolphins. The Texans eventually moved Clowney to the Seahawks and now that the DE is about to become an unrestricted free agent, many believe that the Dolphins will take another run at him.
If the Miami Dolphins were smart, they wouldn’t so much as pick up the phone from Clowney’s agent and simply tell the guy to go pound salt.
Rumors and speculation on why Clowney wanted nothing to do with Miami were rampant. Most, however, pointed to the Dolphins not being in a position to win and Clowney wanting a big boatload of money to go to Miami. The first one isn’t something that many believe will last for long, the Dolphins won 5 of 6 to finish 2019 and many came away impressed with Brian Flores. The money, well, the Dolphins have a ton of it and Clowney shouldn’t get a single cent.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
If Clowney wants to join the Miami Dolphins it has to be for something a lot more than money. Frankly, he has never impressed me on the field. He has world-class talent but in my opinion, is inconsistent. Enough so that investing double-digit million on him per year would give me a major cause to pause and rethink.
There are far better options on the market. Overpaying for Kyle Van Noy may actually pay off more than overpaying for Clowney. Clowney is exciting but then you realize he is going to let you down. In Seattle, he has a top quarterback and a solid supporting defensive cast but in Miami, he would have a rebuilding roster on defense and who knows at quarterback. The allure of coming to Miami isn’t going to be based on winning and if money drives him then once he has it I would question what his motivation is afterward?
For my money, and no it is not my money, I’m looking elsewhere. In fact, I’m looking everywhere else unless he comes to me with a reasonable offer out of the gate that his more team-friendly than Clowney friendly.