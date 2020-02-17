The NFL is quiet for now but that is about to change soon enough
By Brian Miller
The Super Bowl is over and the NFL is running through a quiet phase of the early off-season. That is all about to change soon enough.
The Senior Bowl gave NFL fans a little bit of fun with rumors and speculation around the league. Some teams have kept the news a bit more flowing with reports about such players as Philip Rivers not returning to the Chargers. Aside from a few bits of news here and there, it has been quiet.
That is about to change!
The NFL is going to enter the next phase of the off-season and once it gets started it won’t let up until after the NFL Draft in late April. Then comes mini-camps, rookie camps, OTAs, and finally the two-month off-season of the summer.
Next week the NFL Combine begins and with it comes a flurry of rumors amid the “underwear Olympics” will litter the internet and fans will rejoice at the prospects that are coming from the smoke and mirror rituals of Indianapolis’ biggest NFL week.
Once the dust settles on the combine, the NFL will swing into free agency preparations and between now and March 18th, NFL teams will start making the big decisions with their rosters. What veterans will be released? What young talents with upside will not get tendered and which ones will?
This is the exciting period of the league’s off-season. It is where teams believe they can make the moves to put their team in a position to advance to the playoffs or get to the Super Bowl. It is a time when teams like the Miami Dolphins believe they can find the pieces that fit on a roster being rebuilt. A mix of veteran players and youth.
The calm before the storm is here now but that is going to change very soon. A week from now we will be dissecting 40-yard times, vertical jumps, cone drill times, and bench presses. Teams will interview players and talk with agents and all of this humdrum boring newsless days will come to an end, at least for a few months.